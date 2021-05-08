Eva Longoria Pays Homage to Her Desperate Housewives Character in Red Bikini

Eva Longoria shared a special tribute to Gabrielle Solis, the character she played on Desperate Housewives

Eva Longoria still has love in her heart for Desperate Housewives.

The actress, 46, paid homage to Gabrielle Solis, the character she played on the ABC series, in a recent social media post. On Friday, Longoria posted two photos, one of which showed her striking a pose outdoors while rocking a red bikini.

Longoria paired the image with a throwback photo that showed herself in character, wearing a strapless red dress. "She knew red was her color," the photo read — referencing a line from the beloved series.

"Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color," the actress captioned the snap, adding the hashtag "Desperate Housewives."

"Yessss and that's how you do it ❤️❤️," pal Justina Adorno wrote in a supportive comment on the photos, while Dancing with the Stars alum Justina Machado simply left a string of fire emojis.

During a virtual reunion last year, Longoria jokingly compared herself to a different character: Bree Van de Kamp, played by costar Marcia Cross.

"I've never worked out so much in my life, that's what I'm doing," Longoria said at the start of the reunion, which has held to raise donations for the Actors Fund's COVID-19 relief efforts.

"I cook a lot — I actually am Bree Van de Kamp," she quipped. "I've been sewing, I've been baking, I've been weaving baskets. I've been making masks and donating masks. I feel more busy now than before."

Of course, part of her busy schedule involved raising her son Santiago, who turns 3 next month, with husband José Bastón.

"I was actually starting to get a lot of anxiety — I was going to start directing this feature and just the thought of all those hours on set away from him was giving me anxiety and then this happened," the Flamin' Hot director said, noting that being able to spend so much time with her son was "amazing."