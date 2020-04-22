Eva Longoria Shows Fans How She Covers Up Her Gray Roots Using This $11 Touch-Up Spray

Image zoom Eva Longoria/Instagram

Plenty of stars have been getting candid about their hair going gray while social distancing at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Eva Longoria is no different.

The actress and L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman, 45, showed off her natural roots on Instagram, then shared the secret for spraying away the grays in seconds.

“Look at all this gray. This is crazy! If you’ve been following me you know I’ve been going gray! So I have my favorite solution — Magic Root Cover!” Longoria said as she held up multiple bottles of L'Oréal Paris' Magic Root Cover Up.

“This thing’s awesome because it has a little nozzle that makes it really specific. But look you guys, look at how much gray I have and watch this,” the star said before beginning to spritz the dark brown cover up over her roots.

To make sure she covered the sections of hair that she needed, Longoria pulled the individual sections back her hair tight. “Look I am going to do this part. Here’s the other side. Done. Done,” she said as she quickly moved across her hairline. “You guys, it was like 10 seconds.”

“The other thing that I love is that it doesn’t get on my skin when I have makeup on. It doesn’t fall. It doesn’t get on my hands,” Longoria said. “I don’t know what this stuff is made of but it’s magic!”

Longoria’s celeb friends were amazed by her transformation and shared their thoughts in the comments. “That stuff is amazing!! Your hairline still looks natural too!” Olivia Munn wrote.

Serena Williams said, “This is a must have!!!”

Other stars who took matters into their own hands to cover up their grays include Kyle Richards (who used Clairol hair dye in the shade dark brown 4 in an Instagram tutorial) and Longoria’s Desperate Housewives co-star, Teri Hatcher, who took fans through her step-by-step process using the Madison Reed Radiant Color Kit.