The L'Oréal Paris International Spokeswoman and her pros reveal the story behind the making of her Final Cut screening look at the Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria is proof positive that when it comes to getting red-carpet ready, you can't sweat the small stuff.

Case in point: for her stunning return to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the choice to wear this gorgeous Alberta Ferretti gown to a screening of Final Cut was a happy accident.

"I was [going to] wear a different dress that didn't come together at the last minute," the L'Oréal Paris International Spokesperson tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It was still being altered…then [I was told] we have this other dress — and it was so spectacular. I was like, 'Yes, that's to do that one!'"

Longoria explains the switch was "so last minute" that she and her glam squad for the event —L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director Val Garland and L'Oréal Paris Hair Artist & Expert Stephane Lancien — made tweaks to her beauty look in the moment. Here's how it all came together for the opening night of Cannes.

Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Makeup artist Val Garland is no stranger to making last minute changes, having prepped A-listers for major red carpets for years. "You move quickly," she says of how she responds to any adjustments to the plan. With Longoria, she wasn't stressed about the changes: "She's a gorgeous, classic beauty. You might change the lipstick, but [whatever you do] it's going to work."

Garland says much about what goes into the final look is how the skin is prepped in the weeks ahead. "On the day of the event you don't want to overload [the skin]" with product.

Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Longoria knows the drill. "I'm very much into serums and moisturizers and sunblock," says the actress. "The routine I really do is all that — the night serum [Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum], and I love the moisturizer [Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer] that has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. I like convenience. I don't want a lot of steps. And then what you have to do is just be consistent."

“Final Cut (Coupez!)” & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet – The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Hairstylist Stephane Lancien says that after being inspired by a star's dress, he tries to create a perfect "balance" between a makeup look and hair style. "It's a lot of stress for a celebrity to go on a carpet. I want her to be happy and feel beautiful when she looks in the mirror," the pro says.

Lancien adds, "I love simple things. Less is more." So for Longoria's look, he suggested a pony as opposed to a more polished hairdo. "It's more modern and looks super fresh and sexy," he says.

Eva Longoria attends the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty