Inside Eva Longoria's Cannes Beauty Look — and Last-Minute Outfit Switch!
Eva Longoria is proof positive that when it comes to getting red-carpet ready, you can't sweat the small stuff.
Case in point: for her stunning return to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the choice to wear this gorgeous Alberta Ferretti gown to a screening of Final Cut was a happy accident.
"I was [going to] wear a different dress that didn't come together at the last minute," the L'Oréal Paris International Spokesperson tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It was still being altered…then [I was told] we have this other dress — and it was so spectacular. I was like, 'Yes, that's to do that one!'"
Longoria explains the switch was "so last minute" that she and her glam squad for the event —L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director Val Garland and L'Oréal Paris Hair Artist & Expert Stephane Lancien — made tweaks to her beauty look in the moment. Here's how it all came together for the opening night of Cannes.
Makeup artist Val Garland is no stranger to making last minute changes, having prepped A-listers for major red carpets for years. "You move quickly," she says of how she responds to any adjustments to the plan. With Longoria, she wasn't stressed about the changes: "She's a gorgeous, classic beauty. You might change the lipstick, but [whatever you do] it's going to work."
Garland says much about what goes into the final look is how the skin is prepped in the weeks ahead. "On the day of the event you don't want to overload [the skin]" with product.
Longoria knows the drill. "I'm very much into serums and moisturizers and sunblock," says the actress. "The routine I really do is all that — the night serum [Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum], and I love the moisturizer [Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer] that has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. I like convenience. I don't want a lot of steps. And then what you have to do is just be consistent."
Garland also recommends a hydrating facial, or "a jolly good sheet mask, early to bed and lots of water" in the days leading up to an event. Before the Cannes red carpet, Garland applied Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation and Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder to Longoria's skin to help withstand the sunny French weather. (To make lashes pop, Garland also likes the brand's OG Telescopic Original Mascara and new fave Lash Paradise Mascara.) A few swipes of a neutral Color Riche Satin Lipstick completed Longoria's look.
Hairstylist Stephane Lancien says that after being inspired by a star's dress, he tries to create a perfect "balance" between a makeup look and hair style. "It's a lot of stress for a celebrity to go on a carpet. I want her to be happy and feel beautiful when she looks in the mirror," the pro says.
Lancien adds, "I love simple things. Less is more." So for Longoria's look, he suggested a pony as opposed to a more polished hairdo. "It's more modern and looks super fresh and sexy," he says.
The pro brought six suitcases with hair extensions and hair products to Cannes — including EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray and the Blow Dry Primer — and he locked in Longoria's look with Elnet Satin Extra Strong Hold hairspray. Then she was out the door: "We had 30 minutes," he says. "We were moving very fast."
