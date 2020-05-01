Eva Longoria Box Dyes Her Hair in New L'Oréal Paris Commercial: 'It's Easy'

The actress and L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman opens up exclusively to PEOPLE about taking her hair color into her hands - and shares her tips

Eva Longoria is taking her at-home hair color game to the next level.

After revealing how she conceals her roots using L'Oréal Paris' Magic Root Coverup on Instagram on April 21, the actress is showing off her DIY hair dye skills in a new commercial for the brand that she directed herself. (See above for an early look at the TV spot.)

The L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman, 45, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she’s actually a pro when it comes to at-home coloring.

"[When] I was young, I colored my mother's hair with a box color, and then once I needed to cover my grays, I used box color," she says.

For Longoria, who spotted her first gray at 16 years old, at-home coloring started in her 20s.

"I remember, when I my first gray, I didn't understand it and I thought, 'Whatever.' It wasn't until college where I was like, 'Oh my gosh, there's more.' Then, I moved to Hollywood where I was like, 'They can't know I have gray hair. I'm only 22. I have to cover these!'"

But when Longoria revealed her gray roots to her nearly eight million Instagram followers almost two weeks ago, she wasn't afraid to show Hollywood – or the rest of the world – her grays.

"I always say, every time I'm on a red carpet, [my look] is an illusion," she tells PEOPLE. "Those aren't my lashes and that isn't my hair color, or my cleavage! I've always been open and accessible to people about my journey on many things. And there's nothing scary about [having] gray hair, especially because you can fix it."

The actress says she couldn't have imagined the positive response her post received. And through her new commercial she's hoping to help demystify at-home coloring for everyone.

"It's the best beauty secret that people often look over. But there is so much amazing technology now in at-home hair color, and it's so easy, that you don't need to spend money on going to the salon."

Longoria self-directed the commercial using iPhones in her Los Angeles home with the help of the McCann Beauty Team. The former beauty pageant contestant did her own hair and makeup – and colored her hair solo using L’Oréal Paris Excellence Crème Permanent Triple Protection Hair Color, which is formulated to cover 100 percent of grays.

The spot is the industry’s first-ever hair color TV commercial created at-home on a smartphone. Longoria summed up the experience creating it as "awesome."

"I think content creators, directors, producers and brands, we have to pivot and get creative about how people are consuming content," she says. "And if the product is good, it will speak for itself."

This is the second commercial Longoria has directed for L'Oréal Paris. "When they asked me if I would do this, that was really flattering, because I am always honored to take the reins of directing or producing something, but for brand like L'Oréal, that's a big responsibility! It's iconic. And so, to be able to be a part of shaping what the brand says and does is really exciting."

Longoria says her top tip for nailing at-home color is "really sectioning, especially for grays. You can't really take big sections. You've got to take the time and do section by section, especially your roots, in order to get the best coverage of those grays."

And the star, who's mom to 22-month-old Santiago, adds that the half hour spent coloring her hair is always special. "It's my me time, when I color my hair. It's like a sacred moment between me and my grays. I say, goodbye, and 'thank you very much for the wisdom that it represents.'"

And a good, time, too.

"It's so fun, coloring at home. Just the satisfaction you get when you take that towel off and blow dry your hair. You just feel like a new person. It can transform us."