Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Share Glam Photos of Their Girls' Night Out: 'Posing Together for Years'

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham documented a fun girls' night out on Sunday ahead of British Vogue's Forces For Change dinner at the Londoner Hotel.

Posting pictures on Instagram, the fashionistas showed off their getting-ready routine — which included wine (for Longoria) and a pic of themselves in robes and hair clips — before revealing their final looks for the glam night.

"Have I not taught you anything @evalongoria??" Beckham, 48, playfully teased her pal, who was not striking as fierce of a pose in the shared Instagram photo. "We have been posing together for years😂 x love u x girls night out!!"

In the photo of the pair standing at the base of a grand staircase, Longoria, 47, was slightly hunched over with a hand on the railing, appearing to be in mid-laugh, while her camera queen friend struck a more impeccable pose.

The next snap in the carousel featured the Desperate Housewives star in a more similar stance to Beckham's serious look. The British star wore a completely backless white halter gown with black pants, while Longoria rocked a more traditional black gown with asymmetrical detail along the shoulder and neck, clutching a shiny green purse.

"Yet again two desperate housewives,(and a baby) getting ready for girls night out!" Beckham wrote in her first post of the night, showing the girls half-ready and also featuring an appearance with Longoria's son Santiago, 4, in the second shot.

Though Longoria wore proper slippers with her pin-striped robe, the mom-of-four (with soccer star David Beckham) favored sky-high, peep-toe black stiletto booties with her light blue robe.

eva longoria/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the night, the besties were snapped with supermodel Naomi Campbell and Zoe Saldana, along with event host Edward Enninful, inside British Vogue's dinner, which spotlighted "change-making individuals across culture, politics and fashion," according to the outlet's Instagram page.

Not only does the Spice Girls singer assist her pal with posing, but the fashion designer has also styled the TV star, most notably for a custom look for her wedding to husband José Bastón in 2016.

"It wasn't my first rodeo and I just wanted something sweet and simple and elegant — and no better person to do it than Victoria," Longoria told PEOPLE back in 2016 of her big day. "So, I went to London a couple times for fittings and we went over fabric and styles. She pulled out all these fabrics and every single dress she's ever made. We looked at all the tops, bottoms, zippers, styles, and it was a really fun experience."