Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Share Glam Photos of Their Girls' Night Out: 'Posing Together for Years'

The best friend fashionistas posted playful pics of themselves getting ready ahead of British Vogue's Forces For Change dinner at the Londoner Hotel on Sunday

By
Published on December 5, 2022 03:07 PM
eva longoria, victoria beckham
Photo: Victoria Beckham/instagram

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham documented a fun girls' night out on Sunday ahead of British Vogue's Forces For Change dinner at the Londoner Hotel.

Posting pictures on Instagram, the fashionistas showed off their getting-ready routine — which included wine (for Longoria) and a pic of themselves in robes and hair clips — before revealing their final looks for the glam night.

"Have I not taught you anything @evalongoria??" Beckham, 48, playfully teased her pal, who was not striking as fierce of a pose in the shared Instagram photo. "We have been posing together for years😂 x love u x girls night out!!"

In the photo of the pair standing at the base of a grand staircase, Longoria, 47, was slightly hunched over with a hand on the railing, appearing to be in mid-laugh, while her camera queen friend struck a more impeccable pose.

The next snap in the carousel featured the Desperate Housewives star in a more similar stance to Beckham's serious look. The British star wore a completely backless white halter gown with black pants, while Longoria rocked a more traditional black gown with asymmetrical detail along the shoulder and neck, clutching a shiny green purse.

"Yet again two desperate housewives,(and a baby) getting ready for girls night out!" Beckham wrote in her first post of the night, showing the girls half-ready and also featuring an appearance with Longoria's son Santiago, 4, in the second shot.

Though Longoria wore proper slippers with her pin-striped robe, the mom-of-four (with soccer star David Beckham) favored sky-high, peep-toe black stiletto booties with her light blue robe.

eva longoria, victoria beckham
eva longoria/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the night, the besties were snapped with supermodel Naomi Campbell and Zoe Saldana, along with event host Edward Enninful, inside British Vogue's dinner, which spotlighted "change-making individuals across culture, politics and fashion," according to the outlet's Instagram page.

Not only does the Spice Girls singer assist her pal with posing, but the fashion designer has also styled the TV star, most notably for a custom look for her wedding to husband José Bastón in 2016.

"It wasn't my first rodeo and I just wanted something sweet and simple and elegant — and no better person to do it than Victoria," Longoria told PEOPLE back in 2016 of her big day. "So, I went to London a couple times for fittings and we went over fabric and styles. She pulled out all these fabrics and every single dress she's ever made. We looked at all the tops, bottoms, zippers, styles, and it was a really fun experience."

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Florence Pugh attends the British Independent Film Awards 2022 at Old Billingsgate on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Florence Pugh Turns the Red Carpet Into a Runway in Her Dreamy Boudoir-Inspired Rodarte Dress
victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Her Past Hairstyles in Life in Looks TikTok: 'Absolutely Not'
Eva Longoria Sports Sexy Black Gown, Styled by Victoria Beckham, For Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
Eva Longoria Sports Sexy Victoria Beckham Cut-Out Gown for Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding
Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row
Bradley Cooper and Lenny Kravitz attend the CFDA Fashion Awards
Bradley Cooper Presents Lenny Kravitz with Fashion Icon Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards
David & Victoria Beckham Attend The 'Versace Club' Gala Party In London. (Photo by Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Regrets Matching Leather Look with Husband David Beckham: 'It Haunts Me'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham
Eva Longoria Says Victoria Beckham Is Dressing Her for Brooklyn's Wedding: We're 'Coordinating'
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
Nicola Peltz for GRAZIA USA’
Nicola Peltz Calls the Beckhams 'Great In-Laws' as She Denies Wedding Dress Drama with Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival
Beckhams Share Snaps of Birthday Girl Harper with Taylor Swift, Eva Longoria and Helping Brooklyn at Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/
Harper Beckham Fixes Brother Brooklyn's Wedding Suit, Poses with Eva Longoria in 11th Birthday Tribute Pics
Brooklyn Beckham wedding
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share First Images from Their Wedding Day: See the Photos!
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline