Supermodel Eva Herzigová Returns to the Runway at Milan Fashion Week: 'Just Like That We're Back!'
Eva Herzigová just had two major catwalk moments at Milan Fashion Week.
The iconic '90s Czech supermodel, 48, made her runway return on the Blumarine catwalk on Thursday, closing the show in a daring black velvet gown with a large stomach cutout.
"And just like that we were back(stage)," she shared on Instagram alongside a behind-the-scenes snap from the show, posing with fellow model Mini Anden.
The last time Herzigová graced the Blumarine catwalk was nearly two decades ago, in 2003, where she sported a much more covered up look including an ivory button-front coat dress with fur trim.
Continuing her back-to-back Milan Fashion Week streak, Herzigová closed the Missoni show on Friday wearing a long-sleeved, body hugging Lurex maxi dress and red boots.
Herzigová also thanked Alberto Caliri, the Creative Director of Missoni, for inviting her for the runway show. "Closing for @Missoni show today. Thank you so much @alberto_caliri for such an honour," she wrote on Instagram.
These two runway appearances mark the first time Herzigová, who is a mom of three sons and is engaged to longtime love Italian businessman Gregorio Marsiaj, has hit the runway since falling ill with COVID-19 in December 2020 and dealing with its symptoms for months following.
In January 2021, she posted on Instagram admitting that she was still having "moments of brain fog and fatigue" but was "getting stronger every day."
The following month, Herizgová checked into a health & wellness spa retreat in Switzerland to recover, writing, "I felt like my body can't manage on its own to get rid off [sic] the lingering symptoms." She continued in a hopeful tone, "It's been two days and I must say all the detoxifying treatments and vegan nourishment has been so helpful. This is my first time spa ever and I can feel the shift in my well-being already."