Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow star as friends with a budding romance on HBO's Euphoria

Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow Twin in Matching Plaid Looks for NYFW: 'Fexi'

It's Fexi's world, and we're just living in it!

On Wednesday, Angus Cloud stirred Euphoria fans into a frenzy when he posted an adorable photo of himself and his on-screen love interest Maude Apatow posing together in matching looks during New York Fashion Week.

"Fexi," Cloud, 23, captioned the Twitter photo in reference to his character Fezco and Apatow's Lexi Howard. In the shot, Cloud and Apatow, 24, are dressed in coordinating tartan looks from Thom Browne.

Cloud's ensemble features a plaid blazer, a matching button-up, slouched pants and black laced boots. The actor then accessorized with a headscarf and eyeglasses. As for Apatow, the actress opted for a tailored blazer with contrasting patterns, teamed with a pleated skirt and complementing tights. On her feet, Apatow sported a pair of lace-up platform heels and finalized the look with a plaid dog purse.

Cloud and Apatow's twin moment comes as Browne presented the label's fall 2022 collection through a series of tartan-clad photographs on Instagram. The images, which take inspiration from 18th century portraits, are set in a box-like setting, and show models posing in completely plaid ensembles.

Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud | Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

In addition to their fashion moment, "Fexi," had a major on-screen moment on the latest episode of Euphoria. As fans recall, the friends who sparked a romantic connection following a New Year's party, spent the day watching the emotional film Stand by Me. During their hangout, Lexi discussed her play with Fez, who told her he'd be right there to support her when it debuts.

The unlikely pair have become a fan favorite and Cloud's latest post has only heightened the obsession for Euphoria viewers.

"They are the main reason why I watch Euphoria," one fan wrote alongside Cloud and Apatow's photo.

"This is what I needed to get me thru hump day," tweeted another fan. "They are the moment," a different social media user expressed.

"Couples who wear Thom Browne together stay together," another tweet read.