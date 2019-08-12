Calvin Klein Underwear’s new fall 2019 campaign features some of Hollywood’s hottest celebs posing in their intimates. It also poses the question: “How do you do sexy? Perfectly filtered or IRL [in real life] raw?”

For campaign stars Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Odell Beckham Jr. and more, the answer is both!

#MYCALVINS IRL shows the three celebs (along with, Euphoria break-out star Jacob Elordi, DJ and producer Diplo, actress Jelly Lin, models Matthew Noszka and Cara Taylor, and musicians Beth Ditto and Lay Zhang ) looking cool and confident in two very different forms: filtered at a photo shoot and stripped-down at home.

Image zoom Daniel Jackson for Calvin Klein

Image zoom Daniel Jackson for Calvin Klein

According to the brand, the statement-making campaign “celebrates two totally different perspectives on what sexy looks like” and “underscores the idea that sexy is a state of mind.

Image zoom DANIEL JACKSON

Image zoom DANIEL JACKSON

Image zoom Daniel Jackson for Calvin Klein

Campaign stars rock the new fall collection in the electric video by Bardia Zeinali (watch above) and stunning still shots by photographer Daniel Jackson. It offers men’s and women’s underwear in the Bold 1981 and Neon styles, and women’s bras in the Liquid Touch style.

Image zoom

The fall 2019 spot is the latest installment of the brand’s powerful #MyCalvins initiative.

Earlier this year, Noah Centineo made his Calvin Klein debut next to Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky and more for the brand’s Spring 2019 Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear campaign.

The Perfect Date actor, 23, got candid about adulthood in the campaign, which “captures the raw and honest emotions and experiences of youth today” according to the brand.

Image zoom Glen Luchford/Calvin Klein

“I think youth is a thing, regardless of age, that looks at the world, that looks at a scenario, and flips it on its head and goes, ‘that might not be right. How can we do that better?’” he said.

Shot in a suburban Los Angeles setting by British fashion photographer Glen Luchford with styling by Melanie Ward, the narrative was centered around “the coming-of-age concept evokes universal truths of curiosity, companionship, sexual exploration, and the spirit of rebellion,” according to Calvin Klein.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Mendes (who sent the Internet into a frenzy when he posted his steamy campaign images ) weighed in on the concept as well, noting that today’s youth are speaking up now more than ever.

“I think that youth, and this generation in general right now, are speaking so loudly, and people are listening more than ever,” he said in a statement. “And it’s incredible because they’re saying very, very important things and people are listening. I don’t think we’ve ever been louder as a younger generation – and in the best way.”