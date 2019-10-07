Euphoria season 1 may have ended, but the show’s fashion craze isn’t over just yet. Storm Reid just channeled her co-star Zendaya’s stellar style in a big way.

For her debut collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger last year, Zendaya, 23, wore a standout look from the collection during the New York Fashion Week runway show finale: a ’70s-inspired, three-piece suit.

And at the star-studded opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Sunday, her on-screen little sister in their hit HBO show, Reid, wore the exact same look.

Zendaya (who plays troubled teen Rue) wore her curly hair down with a deep side part, while 16-year-old Reid (Gia) wore her braided hair in a top knot. Both Euphoria stars opted for a swipe of pink eyeshadow and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

After the event, Reid praised Tyler Perry in an Instagram photo of herself posing on the red carpet at his event.

“Not even sure that I’ve had a chance to process how thankful I am that @tylerperry invited me to be amongst all the greatness I experienced last night at the opening of Tyler Perry Studios. I do know that my life has been forever changed by the love, laughter, and kind words I received. I was raised to be a dreamer and to have the faith of a mustard seed. You have shown all of us that with hard work and dedication ANYTHING is possible. I am forever grateful to close my eyes and remember this moment forever. I am inspired beyond words! Oh yeah, the GOLD slippers for all the ladies was so thoughtful and right on time 🙌🏽.”

She received a slew of positive comments from stars including Yara Shahidi who wrote, “Incredible!!” Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey commented, “U look amazing👏🏾.”

And her on-screen sis, Zendaya, also chimed in writing, “Gorgeous ♥️♥️♥️.”

Reid has turned to her on-screen big sister (and real life pal!) for more than just fashion inspiration. Last month, Reid appeared on PEOPLE Now, where she said that Zendaya has taught her to “always be humble.”

“She is a great representation of that,” Reid added. “To be able to have her in my corner and get advice from her when I need it and just have her as another big sister is something that means the world to me.”

Both actresses are set to team up again for Euphoria season 2, which HBO announced in a press release on July 12.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming said. “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

The show also stars Maude Apatow (Girls), Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects), Eric Dane (The Last Ship), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give) and Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth).

Though the season 1 finale of drama series raked in 1.2 million views across all HBO platforms, according to The Wrap, Euphoria’s graphic subject matter caused controversy.

Louis Tomlinson spoke out about an animated fan-fiction scene depicting him and former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles engaged in a sexual activity during an episode.

“I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it,” he wrote about the scene hours after the episode had aired.