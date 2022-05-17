The Pro Files: Meet Donni Davy, the Makeup Artist Behind Euphoria's Internet-Breaking Looks

The television and film makeup artist talks life on set and Euphoria as she launches her first beauty brand Half Magic

Meet Donni Davy, the Makeup Artist Behind Euphoria's Internet-Breaking Looks Story is on Euphoria's makeup artist Donni Davy and the launch of her first beauty brand Half Magic

Before Euphoria's department head of makeup Donni Davy broke the internet with her work – from alluring pastel eyeshadow to iridescent glitter teardrops – on the hit HBO show, she never planned to be in the industry at all.

After graduating from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, and focusing on photography she switched over to makeup serendipitously. "I wasn't really trying to become a makeup artist. It wasn't a lifelong dream of mine," Davy told PEOPLE on her beginnings. "I didn't even know what [a] film and TV makeup artist entailed. I thought it was all just monster makeup."

But now, after a decade-long career in the industry – which includes a portfolio that includes Moonlight and The Underground Railroad, an Euphoria collection with Face Lace and an Emmy Award for her work on the series – Davy is ready to enter the beauty space with her debut makeup brand Half Magic.

Half Magic is a collection of colorful face gems, glitter, lipsticks and easy-to-use tools meant to bring out the magic in everyone. "I want it to be fun, inviting, not intimidating and just kind of a refreshing way to use makeup...," Davy told PEOPLE on the products, which range from $10-$26.

From life on-set and working on Euphoria to launching her first company, get to know the makeup artist below.

Was there a certain project that you worked on that drew you to the film industry?

"I had no idea what it really entailed, but as I started working my specialty was super natural, real makeup – gritty stuff like wounds, blood, character looks, fake hair, fake tattoos. I was like, 'I keep getting hired for this very realism stuff, and actually love color, and kind of want to do some more fun stuff with that.'

And then I did got hired on this movie called Under the Silver Lake, which is an A24 film starring Andrew Garfield, to do really fun looks. My work on that movie is what got me my interview to come and work on Euphoria."

What drew you to Euphoria?

"I didn't know the director [Sam Levinson] wanted so much color, and that he would be totally cool with rhinestones and glitter. I was learning that he wanted me to really push it and go bolder with the makeup, which was super exciting. It's kind of the dream job because it's fun [and] bold makeup but it's also all the other stuff I was touching on earlier like all the other wounds, tattoos and all that stuff as well."

How would you describe a day in the life of working on a film or television set?

"First of all, it's not at all glamorous. You wake up at 4:00 AM [and] you go to set. Me as a department head of makeup, I have to think about all these logistical things like scheduling, accounting, overseeing my team, dealing with what the director wants, what the cast has to say and what I think is right.

Then there's not just the glam makeup, it's all the other stuff, like covering somebody's tattoos or airbrushing their whole body. So there's an extraordinary amount that I'm responsible for. And I'm really in service to the project. It's about reading the scripts and really doing what's right for the show."

How did you first react when you saw the makeup looks going viral on social media?

"I was really thrilled that people loved the makeup and that it added to the storyline for them. I think that's why people responded to the makeup because it wasn't just seeing cool looks on models coming down a runway, it was seeing these looks that really did say something about the characters. You're seeing them on these characters who are flawed, and they don't look perfect all the time. I was really excited that people liked the actual looks, but even more so excited that they felt like it added something to the show, because that's what I'm really hoping to do."

How has your approach to the show's makeup changed since season one?

"The aesthetic definitely shifted for the second season. The subject matter, the way it was filmed, just kind of the overall aesthetic. Season two needed to continue the Euphoria makeup conversation, but almost presented in a way where it's like, bold doesn't need to be hugely visible from across the room [or] need to be neon and chunky glitter. So I think it was cool to show Euphoria makeup 2.0 [as] like the more wearable version, or the more introverted version."

Was launching your own beauty brand something you've always wanted to do?

"No, because similarly to how I got into makeup, it was sort of on a whim, and I just kind of rode that wave and showed up and did the work and kept doing it. It was sort of this natural opportunity that seemed to come right after the Euphoria season one makeup got into the world. And I knew that if I wanted to do it I would really want to be hardcore about it. I would want to build the brand from the bottom up.

As someone who hasn't been aware of bold looks my whole life (because I really started wearing makeup in a more fun way after Euphoria) I'm very familiar with what it feels like to want to try cool stuff with makeup, but maybe not having the confidence to or feeling kind of shy about it.

I also know what it feels like to break that mold and start wearing makeup. And I know how that's helped my own mental health and just been an uplifting thing to do that I love, that's a part of my life now. When the opportunity started to present itself, I 100% knew I wanted to do it. I knew how I wanted to do it. And it's been really great. I've loved learning about this whole other side of what I do, actually getting into products and how they're made, and all that."

How was working on Half Magic while on-set?

"So I've actually been working on the line for almost three years. That all was happening during the filming of season two. I was also pregnant during that whole time. So it was definitely a lot to navigate, but I mean, I was really committed to working on the line. It's been such an exciting opportunity for me and a natural segue from all the Euphoria makeup hype and all the work I've put into it."

Did working on-set influence the collection?

"So much of what I'm looking for in products is what they're going to do to the texture of the skin, how they're going to look, how they're going to perform, how they're going to reflect light back in low light situations. I would say this brand is really coming from a different place than other brands have come from, because I'm thinking in those terms, not just in what's going to make the person look the best in their flash red carpet pictures."

Who is Half Magic for?

"I think the key audience is probably going to be fans of the makeup on the show who want to recreate these looks and everything. The formulas are also really high-end, and I really want people that just love makeup to also be able to love the brand and use it. I think there's a little something for everyone. We're more than just what you would think of a Euphoria makeup line, which is why we're not a Euphoria makeup line. We are Half Magic."

What is your favorite product from the line and how would you recommend using it?

"If you're experimenting with the line for the first time, I would say you need to get some of the shimmer and glitter on your face. I would start with any of our Chromeaddiction [eye paint] line then layer glitter over that. You can work right out of the tube. You don't need a special brush or anything. The whole line has everything you would need. If you're approaching it as a newbie, try eye products first, and then do a simple rest of the face. No need to do a full beat to wear a bold eye.

The other product I think is just the perfect pairing to a bold eye is our brown color that's called Magic Brownie, which I'm wearing right now on my lips. It's a customizable shade of brown really meant to be a person's first. It's easy. It's not too dark brown. It's kind of rosy."

What's one piece of advice you would give to aspiring makeup artists who look up to your work?

"I would say, don't hold yourself back from experimenting with makeup. It's no different than wearing a colorful shirt or something. It's just a new way to express yourself. Try it one color at a time – there're no rules you need to follow.

This is probably one of the biggest piece [of advice] right here. Anything you've been told about certain colors that you can or can't wear because of your skin tone or certain things are too fancy, or like, whoa, where are you going with all that makeup? No, that's just silly judgment stuff and rules. So I would say try and blank slate yourself. There are no rules. It's your face.