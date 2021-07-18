These $25 Wide-Leg Pants Will Become Your New Summer Staple
Flowy palazzo pants are nothing new, but they are seriously surging in popularity lately. Why? They're the next best thing to wearing soft pajamas because they're wildly comfortable — and they look way more put together. To get in on the trend, check out the Eteviolet Boho Wide Leg Pants that garner Amazon shoppers "so many compliments."
The $25 pants have already raked in dozens of five-star ratings even though they've only been available on Amazon since the end of March. The functional flare pants are made of breathable polyester and have a lightweight feel that makes boiling-hot days a little more easy-breezy. Shoppers back this up, saying they're "perfect for summer."
The pants sit well above your hips thanks to a stretchy elastic waistband that reviewers confirm is very forgiving (even when sitting down). The cropped hem stops around mid-calf (depending on your height) and is reminiscent of gaucho pants, which means, you'll get to show off your cute shoes (who doesn't love that?).
It's understandable if you have a hard time choosing just one of the 16 colors and styles since they're just so cute. Pick from solid colors, tie-dye, and animal prints — some even come with a tie waist.
"I love these!" writes one Amazon shopper. "They are very light weight and fit perfectly. I was concerned they would be cheap looking, but they are a nice lightweight fabric, which is perfect for summer."
"It's sometimes very hard to buy clothes online. I've been striking out a lot lately, until I received THESE today!" writes another. "SO super cute and flattering and light and airy (but not see through) just a great pair of pants! If you're on the fence, go for it and just buy them! Fits as expected and is [very] flattering!"
Need to swap tight pants for a flowy pair? Get the $25 Eteviolet Boho Wide Leg Pants for the rest of summer's hot days below.
