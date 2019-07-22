This Viral Dress Is the Wedding Guest Dress of the Summer — and It's Less Than $30 on Amazon

Image zoom

Move over Orolay jacket, there’s a new viral fashion find that’s taking over Instagram.

Shoppers and influencers love this under-$30 off-the-shoulder ruffle dress from ETCYY on Amazon. With an impressive 4.6-star rating, affordable price point, and slew of Instagram fans, it’s going to be the dress you see everywhere this summer (if you haven’t already).

Buy It! ETCYY Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Midi Dress, $23.99–$29.99; amazon.com

The lightweight midi comes in seven colors — including classic black and pretty pink (as well as one gorgeous print) — and features an off-the-shoulder neckline, an eye-catching pleated fabric, and figure-flattering ruffles. The versatile piece works for all kinds of occasions from casual get-togethers to formal weddings. In fact, almost all of its reviewers say it’s “perfect for a summer wedding.”

The popular wedding guest dress, which starts at just $24, is also Instagram-famous thanks to its influencer fans including Sarah Lindner of The House of Sequins and Nina Lacher of Law of Fashion.

In addition to its affordable price point and fun ruffles, shoppers love its super comfortable fit, universally flattering design, and breezy feel — especially for hot summer weather. “This dress is so cute!” one reviewer wrote. “It is the perfect summer dress for special events. It is light and airy. I was worried the ruffles would make me look larger than I am, but it is surprisingly so flattering!”

“A beautiful dress for a great price!” another chimed in. “I ordered this last minute for a wedding (thanks Amazon Prime) and it fit beautifully! No zippers, super stretchy, and flowy — great if you want something that looks way more expensive than it was!”

Its light weight and versatility also makes it the perfect thing to throw in your suitcase for upcoming trips and vacations. “It is so comfortable and can be dressed up or down,” another owner wrote. “I can see this being a staple in my closet for a few seasons. The quality is great and the price is even better.”

Those who love the look, but want something a bit more casual, can also add the $28 romper version to their wardrobe. The similar style comes in three shades — blue, black, and yellow — and can be worn dressed up or down, too.

While these Prime-eligible pieces can be at your door in just two days, we recommend adding them to your closet now, so you’ll have the perfect piece ready to wear no matter what last-minute summer plans come your way.