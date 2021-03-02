This Best-Selling Crossbody Purse Comes in 21 Colors — and They’re All on Sale Today Only

A tote bag so spacious that Mary Poppins herself would be jealous is ideal for commutes. But sometimes, you just need the bare minimum, something that stores your phone, keys, cards, and — because it's 2021 — your face mask. Like a sleek crossbody.
Estalon's Crossbody Purse is just the right size for daily use. It features three exterior zip compartments, one interior zip pocket, and an adjustable strap. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers love it so much that it's the overall best-seller in the category of women's crossbody bags.
The best part? Adding a reliable new purse to your wardrobe doesn't mean you have to drop hundreds. The bag is on sale for just $30 — but only for today.
"Prefect for what I need," one reviewer said. "Not too small and don't have to carry a bigger purse anymore that I really don't need. Fits all my daily necessities perfectly with room for the random items that sometimes end up in purses at the end of the day."
Despite the purse's budget-friendly price tag, many reviewers are impressed by its smooth leather-like material. It comes in 21 colors and patterns that can blend in (or stand out) with whatever you have on. And when it's safe to travel again, shoppers say it's so convenient to have on hand.
"I was traveling to Europe and was told I needed an over the shoulder purse," another shopper said. "This had great easy access pockets for passport, money etc. and was not too bulky to be carrying with me all day. I generally don't carry a purse but by the end of my trip I had come to like having it there with me all the time. It looks good too. Leather is thick enough to protect what is inside. Many things got spilled on it and it still looks great."
