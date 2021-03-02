This Best-Selling Crossbody Purse Comes in 21 Colors — and They’re All on Sale Today Only

"I was traveling to Europe and was told I needed an over the shoulder purse," another shopper said. "This had great easy access pockets for passport, money etc. and was not too bulky to be carrying with me all day. I generally don't carry a purse but by the end of my trip I had come to like having it there with me all the time. It looks good too. Leather is thick enough to protect what is inside. Many things got spilled on it and it still looks great."