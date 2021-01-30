Amazon Shoppers Are Living in These Joggers for the Winter — and They’re Only $25 

If you're looking for quality loungewear at affordable prices, make the Amazon Fashion department your first stop. The retailer carries an array of comfortable styles that are backed by hundreds of shoppers. Just look at the Esstive Ultra Soft Fleece Jogger Pants — for only $25, reviewers say you get high-quality, thick material that is incredibly soft on the skin.
Each fleece-lined pair is made from a cotton and polyester blend that holds up well in the washing machine, according to shoppers. They come with two deep side pockets that can fit anything from your wallet to your phone, a flattering high waistband, and cuffed ankles that trap warmth inside. Whether you're simply hanging around the house or running local errands, these joggers are easy to slip into to keep the winter cold at bay.
Amazon reviewers say these are easily their go-to sweatpants for cold mornings and evenings. Others note the high waistband is one of their favorite defining features, as they don't have to constantly pull the pants back up throughout the day. Another customer wrote that they already own four pairs because each one "feels expensive."
Buy It! Esstive Ultra Soft Fleece Jogger Pants, $25; amazon.com
"[These are] your new best friend," wrote one customer. "I live in these when it gets cold. They are so comfortable and fit so well. Plus, [they have] functional pockets that don't pull the pants off when you put your phone in them, and they're still super soft after several washings."
"I've become somewhat of a loungewear fiend during quarantine, sometimes spending as much as $130 on 'fancy' sweatpants since I literally haven't worn pants with a zipper in 9 months," another shared. "For the price, you can't beat these sweatpants. They are soft, comfy, the colors are nice, [and] they hold up well when worn long hours and when washed. And best of all, they are super flattering!"
The Esstive Ultra Soft Fleece Jogger Pants come in 11 different colors on Amazon, from rosy pink to neutral grey, with sizes ranging from XS to XL. And whichever selection you choose, the price is just $25 per pair.