6 Facial Essences That Will Make Your Skin Glow All Summer Long

Incorporate one of these lightweight, moisture-boosting essences into your regimen for your best summer skin ever

Kaitlyn Frey
May 22, 2018 10:10 AM
<p>If you haven&#8217;t already infused <a href="https://people.com/style/alicia-yoon-korean-beauty-guru-signs/">the Korean beauty staple</a> into your skin care routine, now&#8217;s the time to add the step to your regimen, says founder and head physician of <a href="https://www.nydermatologygroup.com/">New York Dermatology Group</a>, Dr. David Colbert. &#8220;Instead of a toner, integrate an essence into your regimen to add extra hydration and give your skin a fresh, healthy glow,&#8221; he says.&nbsp;Just swipe on one of these options morning and night before your serum and moisturizer to prep your skin for the rest of your routine.&nbsp;</p>
WHY WE'RE OBSESSED WITH ESSENCES

If you haven’t already infused the Korean beauty staple into your skin care routine, now’s the time to add the step to your regimen, says founder and head physician of New York Dermatology Group, Dr. David Colbert. “Instead of a toner, integrate an essence into your regimen to add extra hydration and give your skin a fresh, healthy glow,” he says. Just swipe on one of these options morning and night before your serum and moisturizer to prep your skin for the rest of your routine. 

<p>This essence uses hyaluronic acid to plump up skin and lock in moisture.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Lumene Glow Boost Essence, $23.99; <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=POBEAessenceKFMAY&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Flumene-valo-glow-boost-essence-1-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-52607154">target.com</a></p>
LUMENE

This essence uses hyaluronic acid to plump up skin and lock in moisture. 

Buy It! Lumene Glow Boost Essence, $23.99; target.com

<p>The weightless serum-essence hybrid features encapsulated flower oils that brighten skin.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Pixi Rose Caviar Essence, $24; <a href="http://goto.target.com/c/249354/81938/2092?subId1=POBEAessenceKFMAY&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpixi-by-petra-rose-caviar-essence-1-52-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-52417684">target.com</a></p>
PIXI

The weightless serum-essence hybrid features encapsulated flower oils that brighten skin. 

Buy It! Pixi Rose Caviar Essence, $24; target.com

<p>If you want to improve your skin&#8217;s texture, try this nutrient-rich liquid.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Tatcha The Essence, $95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=572622.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10002&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fthe-essence-plumping-skin-softener-P415771&amp;u1=POBEAessenceKFMAY">sephora.com</a></p>
TATCHA

If you want to improve your skin’s texture, try this nutrient-rich liquid.

Buy It! Tatcha The Essence, $95; sephora.com

<p>The luxury Japanese brand&#8217;s version is a longtime celebrity favorite due to its anti-aging properties.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $99; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fsk-ii-facial-treatment-essence%252F3150044&amp;u1=POBEAessenceKFMAY">nordstrom.com</a></p>
SK-II

The luxury Japanese brand’s version is a longtime celebrity favorite due to its anti-aging properties. 

Buy It! SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $99; nordstrom.com

<p>This illuminating treatment is chock-full of probiotics and antioxidants to promote collagen production.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>NYDG Luminizing Skin Essence, $105; <a href="http://www.nydg.com/nydg-luminizing-skin-essence.html">nydg.com</a></p>
NEW YORK DERMATOLOGY GROUP

This illuminating treatment is chock-full of probiotics and antioxidants to promote collagen production. 

Buy It! NYDG Luminizing Skin Essence, $105; nydg.com

<p>It may feel like water, but Chanel&#8217;s powerful formula increases your skin&#8217;s hydration 50 percent immediately after application. Translation: It&#8217;s worth every penny.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Liquid Essence, $100; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8158&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fchanel-hydra-beauty-micro-liquid-essence-refining-energizing-hydration%252F4924879&amp;u1=POBEAessenceKFMAY">nordstrom.com</a></p>
CHANEL

It may feel like water, but Chanel’s powerful formula increases your skin’s hydration 50 percent immediately after application. Translation: It’s worth every penny.

Buy It! Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Liquid Essence, $100; nordstrom.com

