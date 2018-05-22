6 Facial Essences That Will Make Your Skin Glow All Summer Long

If you haven’t already infused the Korean beauty staple into your skin care routine, now’s the time to add the step to your regimen, says founder and head physician of New York Dermatology Group, Dr. David Colbert. “Instead of a toner, integrate an essence into your regimen to add extra hydration and give your skin a fresh, healthy glow,” he says. Just swipe on one of these options morning and night before your serum and moisturizer to prep your skin for the rest of your routine.