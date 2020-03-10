The Internet Is Freaking Out About This $4 Lipstick That’s Going Viral on TikTok

Image zoom Ulta; Blogilatesofficial/TikTok

TikTok is taking over — and if you don’t know what we’re talking about, don’t worry. This millennial writer hasn’t yet jumped aboard the Internet’s latest social media craze yet, either, though there are certain TikToks that have landed on my radar. Enter: any clips that feature Essence Kiss the Black Sheep Color-Changing Lipstick, which currently has TikTok users absolutely amazed. Why? Let’s just say there’s more to it than meets the eye.

The typical lipstick buying journey goes something like this: You browse the makeup department, see a color you like, and swatch it on the back of your hand. The shade you see is the one you can most likely expect to see on your lips. Well, that’s not the case with this crazy color-changing beauty buy that has the Internet in a frenzy. Open the tube and you’d think you just purchased a black lipstick — yes, black. Swipe it on your lips, and you’ll end up with a perfect one-of-kind pink pout. But how?

The product description starts off by exclaiming, “Kiss your lips and watch the magic.” And while it’s not actually magic (we don’t want to ruin the illusion, guys, there’s a science behind the Internet’s latest beauty obsession), you could easily fool your friends. The lipstick’s enhancing formula, which is vegan and free of parabens, adapts to your skin’s pH level and transforms into a personalized pink. Because everyone’s pH levels differ, no two pinks will be the same. Mind blown.

TikTok users are taking to the social platform in droves to show their #blacklipstickjourney (at least that’s what we’re deeming this social movement). Their reactions upon applying it onto their pout nearly always merits the same response: shock.

If you want to experience this seemingly magical lipstick first hand, you can buy it at Ulta for less than $4. Beware: Brick-and-mortar stores are running out of the product, and now that it’s become the latest TikTok sensation, we’re betting it’ll sell out online soon, too.

Image zoom Ulta

Buy It! Essence Kiss the Black Sheep Color-Changing pH Lipstick, $3.49; ulta.com

