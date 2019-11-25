This New In-House Amazon Brand Will Turn Your Bedroom into a Spa - for $50 and Under! 

Esscentials — a line of 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free scent mists, moisturizers and skin oil kits — is available now on amazon.com

With experience working on brands like Yves Rocher, L’Oréal Paris and Procter & Gamble and as the former Chief Marketing Officer of beauty conglomerate Coty, Stephen Mormoris knows a thing or two about the cosmetics industry.

So in 2018, the Boston native launched Scent Beauty, the world’s first-ever multi-brand ecommerce platform for bespoke fragrances. The consumer-driven company had an exciting first year, collaborating with Cher and Renée Fleming as part of its “Icon Series.”

And the latest launch from Scent Beauty — a 12-product line of naturally-derived scent mists ($50), moisturizers ($35) and four-piece skin oil kits ($50) called Esscentials — is just as buzz-worthy.

Available today exclusively on amazon.com, Esscentials is vegan, cruelty-free and affordable. The collection is formulated using 100 percent paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free ingredients, as well as natural alcohol derived from sugar cane.

According to the press release, the scent’s blends of orange zest and peach blossoms, mandarin and lime, black cherry and vanilla orchid and more are “inspired by nature and the beautiful simplicity of everyday life.”

With sustainability at the heart of the brand, Esscentials outer cartons are made from recycled paper product, and primary packaging of the fragrance bottles are meant to be repurposed as minimalist decor pieces.

“Esscentials represents a step forward in clean, natural fragrances,” Mormoris said in a statement. “It provides consumers an everyday, light scent experience that is wearable, beautiful, and good for the environment. These scents employ artisan perfumery to capture moments in a consumer’s day using natural, sustainable ingredients.”

