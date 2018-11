Sara says:

LEATHEROLOGY BAG: It’s not easy to find a purse that can go from daytime to night as easily as my Leatherology purse. I can’t walk five feet without someone asking me where I got from. It not only conveniently holds everything I need it to, but it genuinely goes with every single outfit.

GOOP BODYSUIT: It’s shocking to think we can add fashion designer to Gwyneth Paltrow’s list, but we can. This bodysuit is EVERYTHING … I wear this and a Goop cardigan as my daily school drop off uniform.

REDONE JEANS: Redone is hands down my favorite denim line. Their vintage Levi’s make me look like I have a tush which I obviously love. If I lost these I would actually be devastated.

Erin says:

LA LIGNE SWEATER: If I see one cloud in the sky I put a sweater on. La Ligne always has comfortable, creative, and flattering options.

FRAME CORDUROY: Cords have needed a comeback for a while and Frame did it. These fit so well! I wore these on IG and had so many messages asking who made them. Frame!

LEATHEROLOGY BAG: They’re making monogramming cool again. They have great color options and the quality is fantastic.