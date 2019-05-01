Model Erin Heatherton Files for Bankruptcy: Everything to Know About Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex

Image zoom Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Erin Heatherton has commanded countless runways, magazine covers and many, many Victoria’s Secret catwalks, but recently she made news for her financial troubles.

The 30-year-old model, who dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2011, is reportedly over half a million dollars in debt, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Earlier this year she filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, listing $6,464.57 in assets and $560,242.13 in liabilities, the outlet reported.

So what has Erin Heatherton been up to since leaving Victoria’s Secret in 2013? We’re breaking down everything there is to know about the fashion model.

She was discovered at age 17 while on vacation in Miami

According to an interview with the Chicago Tribune in 2006, the Chicago-born model, née Erin Bubley, was discovered by a scouting agent on South Beach during a vacation with a friend while in high school. “All of a sudden he’s asking me questions. What agency was I with?” she said. “I almost fainted.”

During her high school years she excelled in her academics and basketball, but decided to pursue her modeling career in New York City the summer before her senior year.

She made her runway debut for Diane von Fürstenberg

In September 2006, she walked her first runway at the Diane von Fürstenberg show and has since graced the catwalks of Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu, Christian Lacroix, Desigual, Carmen Marc Valvo, among many more and posed for the covers of Elle Russia, Elle France, Elle Serbia, GQ Spain, GQ Germany.

She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2010-2013

The model walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in 2008 and officially became an Angel for the brand in 2010, before leaving in 2013.

She dated Leonardo DiCaprio in 2011

The model and Hollywood actor were linked from 2011-2012 before DiCaprio’s work schedule reportedly crippled their relationship. After dating for nearly a year, the couple had a friendly split, citing the actor’s demanding movie projects as the main factor.

She’s besties with fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Lily Aldridge, and is the godmother to Aldridge’s daughter

“Having the best day with @LilyAldridge and my gorgeous godchild Dixie!! So lucky to be in the @VictoriasSecret Fashion Show with my bestie,” Heatherton tweeted in 2012 after being spotted on a shopping trip with the Aldridge and her daughter Dixie Pearl Followill, now 6.

She was sued for $10 Million Over Failed Fashion Line

In 2017 Heatheron’s former stylist Clare Byrne sued her for $10 million for a sportswear collection that they were meant to launch together that never came to market. The Blast obtained court documents that revealed that Byrne claimed the two decided to create a contemporary sportswear line called RetroActive together in June 2015 with a clear agreement on finances.

According to the documents, Byrne asserted that they agreed that if nothing came to fruition, the model would pay Byrne her full original rate and would also assume all costs for the project from inception to the prototype phase. Byrne claimed she worked for 28 days on the line between June and September of 2015, designing and fabricating prototypes, developing an advertising and business strategy, and even coordinating with a factory in China to manufacture the pieces. But in October of that year Heatherton abandoned the project completely “without warning or justification.”

She’s struggled with body image issues

In 2016, Heatherton opened about her body in a revealing Instagram post. “I was struggling with my body image and the pressures to fulfill the demands of perfectionism upon me,” Heatherton wrote. “I am not perfect. Through this struggle, however, I found the strength to love myself. I stood in my power.”

She goes on to write, “This feeling I once perceived as “failure” was, in truth, a powerful awakening for me to stand behind my purpose in life. I stepped away from hiding behind a fabricated version of myself. I no longer put actions behind my fears and insecurities.”

She previously revealed to PEOPLE that she works out almost every day for an hour-and-a-half and loves taking Ballet Beautiful classes. “My body is very athletic, so the exercises that really help my body are things that are lengthening, Heatherton previously told PEOPLE. “I’ve been doing Ballet Beautiful since 2013, and I m still in the falling-in-love stage. It re-taught me how to stand, and a different way to hold my weight, so it helps me move as a model as well.”

Most recently, she shared a photo from AIR – Aerial Fitness in Chicago hanging upside down from the ceiling.

She may be reviving her modeling career

In March, Heatherton shared a snapshot of images on Instagram posing in a bra and underwear and sportswear for what appears to be a lookbook for MP Factor, a modeling agency based in Chicago.

“I’ve missed you all! Can’t wait to show you what I’m working on… 🥰💋,” she captioned the teaser.