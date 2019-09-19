Erin Foster Jokes She'll Be a 'Bridezilla' While Planning Her Wedding to Simon Tikhman

It’s only been a month since Erin Foster accepted boyfriend Simon Tikhman’s proposal, but she isn’t wasting any time when it comes to wedding planning.

The actress, writer and Bumble Head of Creative — who is partnering with the MINDBODY app to host a wellness event in Los Angeles on Thursday evening — says she and Tikhman, a businessman she has dated for more than a year, “dove right in” to figuring out the details for their big day in order to minimize stress.

“I really do see the way that it stresses people out,” Foster, 37, tells PEOPLE. “And I’m really guilty of being someone who gets stressed really easily and gets anxiety about so many things — anxiety this person doesn’t like the location, this person doesn’t like the date, this person disagrees with how you’re going to do it.”

“It stresses me out so much that my fiancé was like, ‘You know what? We’re going to start so we can get this over with fast because I don’t want you spending the next year of your life stressing over these things — it’s just not worth it,'” she adds. “We just want to be married, and we’re just excited about that. We started right away to get the ball rolling.”

In order to de-stress amidst planning, Foster uses the MINDBODY app as a one-stop shop to book all of her go-to wellness treatments, including yoga, acupuncture and massages.

“I always want to do partnerships with brands that align with my philosophy in life,” she says. “And I’m always talking about fertility struggles and acupuncture and going to the gym and working out and staying healthy and eating healthy. So, for me, it was just a no brainer.”

“I’ve had the MINDBODY app on my phone for several years because I would always book my yoga classes on there,” she continues. “So, for me, it’s exciting because I want people to know about it. I am always trying to promote people to live a healthier lifestyle. There are so many options and so many ways that you can approach wellness and take care of yourself better. I really want to support companies that help make that easier for people because sometimes the barrier of entry into wellness is just really high, and people don’t really know where to start.”

At the MINDBODY event Foster is hosting at the AllBright in West Hollywood — which starts at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public based on an RSVP basis — attendees will receive complimentary services like simulated surfing workouts courtesy of Sandbox Fitness, cryotherapy facials from CryoCafe and a dry styling braid bar with TreSs Apothecary Salon.

“I mean, if I could book my all my wedding things through MINDBODY right now, I would,” she says. “I think it’s everything I need to feel prepared and relaxed.”

Along with using MINDBODY, Foster says she’s looking to find a wedding planner to help her pin down the details for her big day.

“I need to find a wedding planner,” she says. “It’s so funny because you always look at other people and you’re like, ‘I’m not going to do it like that. I’m not going to be like them. I’m not going to be the girl that’s a psycho when she’s planning her wedding.’ But I am all of those things.”

Foster says she’s currently in a group text chat with her best friend Jamie Schneider, who’s a stylist, and her little sister Jordan Foster, who’s also a stylist, called “Bridezilla.”

“It’s just us sending photos back and forth of wedding dresses, and they keep telling me that I have to wear something very simple so that I’ll always look back and know that it’s timeless,” she says. “So that’s the advice that they’re giving me.”

Foster admits she’ll “probably be a bridezilla” when it gets closer to the wedding. “But you know what?” she says. “Simon’s going to be a groomzilla, too.”

Whether she’s taking inspiration from dad David Foster’s extravagant wedding to Katherine McPhee in London in June, Foster says, “I’m more into a farm-to-table rustic aesthetic.”

Though there are many wedding details up in the air, Foster says one thing couldn’t be more clear — that Simon is “the one.”

“I was not young when I met Simon, so I had kissed a couple frogs,” she says. “I think it was just the most natural, most obvious thing in the world to us. I’m so lucky. I’m so scared he’s going to find out that he’s the catch in the relationship because he’s just the greatest. I think we both feel really lucky to have found each other, and he’s just such a great guy. He’s so nice to me and so sweet to me, thoughtful and makes me laugh. Honestly, we’re just a perfect match.”

As to what she’s most looking forward to about her wedding day?

“It being over, probably,” she jokes. “All I really want is a wedding where people aren’t on their phones and they’re happy for us.”