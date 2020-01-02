See Erin Foster's Long-Sleeve Wedding Gown and Sexy Reception Dress

Erin Foster wore two wedding dresses — and both were fit for a high-fashion bride!

The Bumble entrepreneur, 37, and businessman Simon Tikhman tied the knot during a New Year’s Eve ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by friends and family who posted several snaps of Erin’s glamorous ceremony gown and sexy reception dress on social media.

For the nuptials, Erin (the daughter of Grammy-winning musician David Foster) wore a fitted satin white dress with puffy tulle sleeves and an open back by New York-based bridal label, Danielle Frankel. She styled her hair in a chic updo and accessorized with open-toe white heels and simple drop earrings, as seen in footage shared to makeup artist Aliana Lopez‘s Instagram Story.

The bride changed into a second Danielle Frankel look for her reception: a short, pleated white frock, which featured a thin white belt and a full-length tulle overlay. She topped off the look with a sheer, lace-embellished cape and strappy stilettos.

Erin also switched up her hair after the ceremony by adding a gold leaf headband, as seen on stylist and designer Rachel Zoe’s Instagram Story.

Tikhman opted for a white tuxedo jacket, black slacks and a black bow tie for both the ceremony and reception.

Lopez’s Instagram videos showed the newlyweds having what appeared to be their first dance and being lifted into the air on chairs for the Horah, a common traditional at Jewish weddings.

Guests in attendance included Foster, 70, as well as Erin’s stepmother, Katharine McPhee, mother, Rebecca Dyer, and her older sister and business partner, Sara Foster. Other celebrity friends were on hand as well, including Zoe and Kate Hudson.

Wedding guests stayed at the Graduate hotel, with the ceremony being held at a house about 40 minutes away.

Erin’s dad walked her down the aisle, and later took the stage with McPhee to perform Tina Turner’s classic “Proud Mary,” as seen on Zoe’s Instagram Story.

And that wasn’t the only standout musical moment of the night. Other videos shared by Instagram’s Vice President of Global Partnerships Charles Porch, showed Hudson performing for Erin and her new husband, as well as the bride herself busting out some vocals as she led a group karaoke rendition of TLC‘s hit 1999 empowerment anthem “No Scrubs.”

Five days before their “I dos,” the couple headed to Nashville together, posting a sweet selfie from the plane. “On our way to Nashville to get married! Only one of us is embracing the theme so far,” Erin cheekily captioned the Instagram pic, referencing her cowboy hat and shearling coat.

In response to a fan who asked why they chose Nashville as the location, Erin wrote, “Literally no clue, it just sounded fun.” — and she certainly embraced the local atmosphere, hosting a country-and-western-themed rehearsal dinner on Monday night for guests.

Many attendees documented the fun on social media, including McPhee, 35, who showed off the music-hall venue in her Instagram Story. The space was decorated with long communal picnic tables, flanked with plaid table cloths, while a band played on stage.

For the occasion, the bride-and groom-to-be both wore white. Erin’s strapless lace dress featured a plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, a high slit and a ruffled bodice. She styled it with a belt and brown suede fringe shoes. Tikhman wore a simple white suit and matching button-down, adding a bolo tie, cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

Erin and Tikhman have been dating since August 2018 and got engaged over the summer.