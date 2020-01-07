All About Erin Foster's 'Sultry' and Risk-Taking Wedding Day Glam — Plus, See Exclusive Photos!

Image zoom Peter Butler

Sisters Erin and Sara Foster are famous for their relatable, nonchalant attitude about everything from social media to style and beauty — not to mention, their outspoken sense of humor!

So it’s no surprise that Erin, 37, who tied the knot with businessman Simon Tikhman on New Year’s Eve, chose her bold bridal glam on a whim!

Without doing a practice run, Erin’s makeup artist Aliana Lopez flawlessly executed a sultry cat eye by layering a pearlescent black shadow over a metallic cranberry eyeliner.

“We were going to do a trial during one of her quick trips to New York, but I think she just felt it didn’t really need it,” the New York-based pro tells PEOPLE exclusively. “So there was no trial — it was very easy. She had a lot of confidence and she trusted me.”

Lopez (who also works with Sienna Miller, Glossier founder Emily Weiss, and Instagram Fashion’s Eva Chen) adds: “She was like, ‘I think you got this. We’ll do it the day of. It will be fine.’ I did the makeup on the fly but it worked out beautifully!”

“I used a Glossier Colorslide gel liner in Magic Carpet because they have a lot of staying power, which is essential for a long and emotional evening,” the makeup pro explained. “Then I applied a Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre in Onyx to add drama and a smoky-effect.”

While the Bumble creative director’s heavy-winged eyeshadow was far from a traditional, soft glam bridal look, Lopez says she pulled it off with confidence. Plus, it paired nicely with the formality of a nighttime wedding on New Year’s Eve.

Lopez didn’t see the dress until just two days before the wedding, but says she formed a solid game plan for Erin’s big day by remembering one important rule of thumb: “Makeup should always be about the woman [wearing it]…It’s best to always just play up your natural features and what, what they feel comfortable in,” she tells PEOPLE.

For Erin, this meant accentuating her big blue eyes with dramatic eyeshadow and individual false lashes. Lopez also applied a medium-to-full coverage Burberry foundation— which she says looks just as flawless IRL as it does in flash photography — and set in place with Kevyn Aucoin translucent powder.

She finished off the look by blending a cool-toned bronzer into the hallows of the face for an “effortless contour.” Lopez’s go-to product? Naicari Mirage Bronzer in Valle De La Luna because, “it has the most expensive fine texture that glides subtly under your cheekbones and jawline to enhance your natural bone structure,” she says.

Erin also recruited celebrity hairstylist Paul Butler for her bridal glam squad. Butler (who worked his hair magic on Beanie Feldstein at the Golden Globes on Sunday!) tells PEOPLE he was “thrilled” to be part of the Bumble creative director’s big day.

He achieved Erin’s chic updo by loosely tying her hair into a ponytail, then twisting it into a knot at the nape of the neck. Butler explains, “The looser bits that were too long around the face were delicately pinned back, adding to the overall texture and movement in the hair.”

Butler used a 1.5-inch barrel iron by Hot Tools to “create flat waves around the face and top of her head,” which he brushed out then smoothed down using Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel Hair Cream.

“Right after midnight I asked her if she wanted to change her hair to take it down but she was having too much fun and decided to leave it up.” He concludes: “Mission accomplished!”