Erin Foster and Fiancé Simon Tikhman Head to Nashville Ahead of New Year's Eve Wedding

Erin Foster and her fiancé Simon Tikhman are going to Music City.

The Bumble entrepreneur, 37, posted a selfie on her way to Nashville with her husband-to-be on Friday, just days before the two are set to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve.

“On our way to Nashville to get married! Only one of us is embracing the theme so far,” Foster captioned the photo, referencing her cowboy hat and shearling coat.

In response to a fan who asked why they chose Nashville as the location, Foster wrote, “Literally no clue, it just sounded fun.”

She also joked about her and Tikhman’s different approaches to wedding prep after a friend asked where they would be working out in Nashville.

“I did not bring a single exercise pant or shoe,” Erin replied on Instagram. “I ate tacos today and got drunk last night. I don’t know how to be a bride. Simon went on a wedding diet and lost 15 lbs. WTF.”

Last but not least, her sister Sara Foster, 38, couldn’t resist poking some fun at the bride-to-be.

“And the countdown begins to us having other things to talk about,” she commented.

“@sarafoster we’re gonna renew our vows every 6 months,” Erin quipped in response.

Erin, daughter of Grammy-winning producer David Foster, and Tikhman, a businessman, started dating in the summer of 2018 and got engaged a year later, this past August.

Erin first revealed she would have a New Year’s Eve ceremony while speaking with PEOPLE ahead of her and Sara’s La Mer campaign launch in November.

“I think the timeframe is the most challenging thing. Having a wedding date during the holidays is really complicated,” she said, joking that “people with kids are like, ‘You should be ashamed of yourself for what you did to us.'”

“You only get one chance … and you want it to be great for everybody else,” she added. “You want everyone to have an amazing experience.”

Earlier this month, the Barely Famous star celebrated her bachelorette party with a winter getaway to Aspen, Colorado.