Erin Foster is officially married!

The Bumble entrepreneur, 37, and businessman Simon Tikhman tied the knot during a glamorous New Year’s Eve ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night, surrounded by friends and family. The couple started dating in August 2018 and got engaged one year later.

For the nuptials, Erin (the daughter of Grammy-winning musician David Foster) wore a long-sleeved white dress with an open back and her hair in a chic updo, as seen in footage shared to makeup artist Aliana Lopez‘s Instagram Story.

Wedding guests stayed at the Graduate hotel, with the ceremony being held at a house about 40 minutes away.

Erin’s dad walked her down the aisle.

Lopez’s Instagram videos showed the newlyweds having what appeared to be their first dance and being lifted into the air for the Hora, a common traditional chair dance at Jewish weddings.

Guests in attendance included David Foster, 70, as well as Erin’s stepmother, Katharine McPhee, mother, Rebecca Dyer, and her older sister and business partner, Sara Foster. Other celebrity friends were on hand as well, including Kate Hudson and Rachel Zoe.

Five days before their “I dos,” the couple headed to Nashville together, posting a sweet selfie from the plane. “On our way to Nashville to get married! Only one of us is embracing the theme so far,” Erin cheekily captioned the Instagram pic, referencing her cowboy hat and shearling coat.

In response to a fan who asked why they chose Nashville as the location, Erin wrote, “Literally no clue, it just sounded fun.” — and she certainly embraced the local atmosphere, hosting a country-and-western-themed rehearsal dinner on Monday night for guests.

Many attendees documented the fun on social media, including McPhee, 35, who showed off the music-hall venue in her Instagram Story. The space was decorated with long communal picnic tables, flanked with plaid table cloths, while a band played on stage.

For the occasion, the bride- and groom-to-be both wore white. Erin’s strapless lace dress featured a plunging neckline, puffy sleeves, a high slit and a ruffled bodice. She styled it with a belt and brown suede fringe shoes. Tikhman wore a simple white suit and matching button-down, adding a bolo tie, cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

Back in December, Erin celebrated her bachelorette party with a winter getaway to Aspen, Colorado, sharing several snippets of the weekend with her fans.

“If you’ve ever called me basic, I think this is proof you’re wrong,” she wrote in the caption of the picture, in which she wore a giant engagement ring necklace and a cowboy hat with a veil.

“This is the last bachelorette content you will see. You might not know it, but you’re gonna miss it,” Erin joked alongside the photo — Tikhman commented on the post, writing, “Best you’ve ever looked!”

The sisters first revealed Erin would have a New Year’s Eve ceremony and no bridal party while speaking with PEOPLE ahead of their La Mer campaign launch in November.

“The timeframe is the most challenging thing. Having a wedding date during the holidays is really complicated,” she said, joking that “People with kids are like, ‘You should be ashamed of yourself for what you did to us.’ “

“You only get one chance and you just want it, it’s mostly the thing that haunts you,” Erin added. “You want it to be great for everybody else. You want everyone to have an amazing experience.”

Sara, 38, also told PEOPLE that she would be wearing a white Monique Lhuillier dress, which Erin called a “wedding dress” but totally approved of.

However, Sara also assured that she wouldn’t upstage the bride by accessorizing with a train or a veil. “I’m not that big of a monster,” she said at the time.

In September, Erin opened up to PEOPLE about diving into the wedding planning process. “We just want to be married, and we’re just excited about that,” she said. “We started right away to get the ball rolling.”