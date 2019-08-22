In an unconventional, seemingly cart-before-the-horse move, Erin Foster‘s new fiancé planned a wedding before his proposal — but it’s not what one might think.

The actress, writer and Bumble Head of Creative, 36, detailed her engagement on her Instagram Story Wednesday, and it turns out beau Simon Tikhman went above and beyond to surprise her.

“A month or so ago, Simon told me his friend @chiefkz was doing a wedding renewal in Napa and asked if I would go with him for one night,” Erin explained at the beginning of the Story, going on to explain that they had received a fancy invitation so “Obviously I believed it was real.”

The couple even visited a nail salon and got manicures together before the trip in Tikhman’s attempt to not raise suspicion, which was an act that ironically ended up leading to an infection for him.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Erin, family including her dad David Foster and sisters Sara and Jordan Foster were on their way to Napa to participate in the big surprise — the latter of whom was flying from New York, ring in tow.

Erin went on to detail the “balloons and signs for this fake ass wedding” at the “most beautiful place” she had “ever seen” (The Napa Valley Reserve) upon their arrival at the “vow renewal” location, tripping her up even further to the point where she suspected nothing.

The Barely Famous star was made to believe other wedding guests had just left on a wine tour, after which she and Tikhman went to sit alone together in a beautiful secluded area — and their families (a.k.a. “stalkers”) watched from the windows inside the nearby building.

Soon, she shares the big moment caught on camera: Tikhman getting down on one knee with the ring, popping the question and their families excitedly running out to congratulate them shortly afterward.

“I was in shock,” Erin wrote on top of one photo, joking alongside another snap of the actual proposal, “Forgive the hired paparazzi vibe of these, but Simon got a photographer to hide in the bushes.”

The bride-to-be then shared more photos chronicling her fiancé’s ring-buying experience (“The look of a man who’s about to go broke,” she quipped alongside a snap of Tikhman meeting with jeweler Martin Katz) and, pivoting back to the proposal, the “first time our families have ever been together.”

“I became the girl who puts her ring in peoples faces very fast,” she joked alongside one image of herself holding up her sparkler for a selfie.

Later in the evening, following dinner, Erin’s dad David, 69, and “new stepmom,” Katharine McPhee, played piano and sang, respectively, to entertain all the guests.

“If I had planned this day myself, it wouldn’t have been nearly as amazing,” Erin captioned a family photo, ending with one of Tikhman at the hospital: “The moral of this whole story is really to be careful where you get manicures. Our post engagement was spent in a dr. Office getting simons finger drained and now he’s on antibiotics.”

Erin shared her big news on Tuesday in a hilariously self-deprecating Instagram post, writing, “How on earth did I pull this off?” alongside a photo of her post-engagement face.

But the Comments By Celebs regular’s older sister Sara was the first to break the happy news, writing, “Ladies, I guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring,” on Instagram.

The newly engaged star received well wishes from A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Rita Ora and Gwyneth Paltrow in the comments section. Wrote Kardashian West, “OMG CONGRATS!!!!!”

Erin and Tikhman, a businessman, have been dating since August 2018 after meeting through mutual friends.