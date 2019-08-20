Erin Foster Is Engaged to Businessman Simon Tikhman: See Her Massive Diamond Ring!

Image zoom Sara Foster/Instagram

Erin Foster is officially off the market, and no one’s more excited about it than her older sister Sara.

The Bumble Head of Creative, 36, is engaged to her boyfriend of over a year, businessman Simon Tikhman. And, naturally, the Comments By Celebs regular shared the news in a hilariously self-deprecating Instagram post.

“How on earth did I pull this off,” Erin captioned a photo of her post-engagement face.

But the Barely Famous star’s older sister Sara was the first to break the happy news, writing “Ladies, I guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring,” on Instagram.

The famous daughter of musician David Foster received well wishes from A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Gwenyth Paltrow in the comment section.

“OMG CONGRATS!!!!!” Kardashian wrote under a photo of Erin flashing a huge smile and showing off her oval-cut diamond ring.

Erin and Tikhman have been dating since August 2018 after meeting through mutual friends.

Speaking to PEOPLE in June at the launch of Conair’s The Knot Dr. Brush, the sisters got candid about Erin’s blossoming love life.

“This could be the summer for an engagement,” Erin said, before Sara weighed in with a different opinion: “She’s really hoping for an engagement. I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

Erin also admitted that an over-the-top proposal would cramp her carefree style.

“Something dramatic? No,” Erin said. “That sounds embarrassing. I would be so embarrassed. Honestly, I would rather just get a text. Like, let’s do this. Just text me.”

Sara, who tied the knot with Tommy Haas in 2010, knows her sister well: “She does not give a s***! Just give her a ring and commit to her and she’ll be happy.”

Wish granted — and just in time to make Erin’s summer engagement prediction become a reality!

The announcement comes two months after the Foster sisters watched their dad marry singer Katharine McPhee in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington.

Just before the June 28th ceremony, Erin shared a video to her Instagram Story featuring herself and her family dressed up in the car, winking playfully at the camera. Erin’s sister Amy, 45, also shared a video of herself receiving an IV drip. “She ready for the wedding!” read the text on the clip.

McPhee, 35, posted a tribute to her new husband, 69, with a throwback video of the pair performing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”