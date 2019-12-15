Image zoom Erin Foster Erin Foster/Instagram

Erin Foster celebrated her bachelorette party with a winter getaway to Aspen, Colorado, this weekend.

The Bumble entrepreneur, 37, was sure to share snippets of the weekend with her fans, starting with a photo from Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. “If you’ve ever called me basic, I think this is proof you’re wrong,” she wrote in the caption for the picture, in which she wore a giant engagement ring necklace and a cowboy hat with a veil.

On Saturday, Foster shared a screengrab from a FaceTime conversation with her fiancé Simon Tikhman, in which she and friend Kelly Sawyer drink wine straight from the bottle. “Wait till he’s in too deep to show him who you are,” she captioned the shot, which had “Future Wife” written atop it.

Then on Sunday, Foster shared yet another photo, showing off a temporary neck tattoo of Tikhman’s face.

“This is the last bachelorette content you will see. You might not know it, but you’re gonna miss it,” she wrote alongside the photo. Tikhman commented on the post, writing, “Best you’ve ever looked!”

In her Instagram Story, Foster shared photos of her friends that joined her on the trip, who also sported the temporary tattoos for a night out that included drinking and dancing. Older sister Sara Foster also shared some snaps on her Instagram Story from the party at Bootsy Bellows in the ski town.

Although Erin won’t have a bridal party for her wedding ceremony, she celebrated the weekend with several close friends including Molly Howard, Charles Porch, Rivka Sophia Rossi, stylist Jamie Mizrahi and sister Jordan Foster.

The bride-to-be revealed last month that she and Tikhman will tie the knot in a glamorous New Year’s Eve wedding — a date that she admitted brought on some logistical complications.

“I think the timeframe is the most challenging thing,” the daughter of music producer David Foster previously told PEOPLE. “Having a wedding date during the holidays is really complicated.”

“People with kids are like, ‘you should be ashamed of yourself for what you did to us,'” she joked.

“[Erin] sounds like Bridezilla,” Sara previously joked to PEOPLE about the planning process for the holiday nuptials. “Everything has stopped. Everything has halted. Our lives have stopped for this f—— wedding.”

Erin previously told PEOPLE that she and Tikhman didn’t want to spend too long planning their wedding.

“We just want to be married, and we’re just excited about that. We started right away to get the ball rolling,” she said in September, joking that she’s most looking forward to the day “being over, probably” and “all I really want is a wedding where people aren’t on their phones and they’re happy for us.”