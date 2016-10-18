Erin Andrews' Week 6 DWTS Style Blog: Sexy Slits for Latin Night!

Courtesy Erin Andrews Courtesy Erin Andrews

This week in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, the competitors performed some seriously sexy Latin routines — and host Erin Andrews followed suit on the sidelines, wearing a daring Alamour the Label gown with (two!) thigh-high slits and a deep V neckline.

Andrews told PeopleStyle that the burgundy number was “so comfortable to run around in” despite all the fashion tape used to keep the plunging halter in place. “Having two long slits on both sides of the legs, it was so easy to move in,” she added.

However, the star’s behind-the-scenes getting-ready process was far from drama free. “[My makeup artist] Lisa Ashley put body makeup on one of my legs because we were under the impression that there was one slit. But when I started walking, I yelled, ‘Oh no, there’s another slit!” Andrews said. “Poor Lisa had to jump on the floor and paint my other leg really fast. We were all cracking up.”

Courtesy Erin Andrews Courtesy Erin Andrews

For her hair, Andrews’ hair stylist Ryan Randall created a “modern mohawk.”

“Erin was really kept in the dark [about the hair] until showtime,” he said. “We agreed on hair up, and she let me play. In the end, she loved the finished look!”

To achieve this look, rough dry your hair and embrace your natural texture, Randall advises. Then, pull the hair back into four ponytails in a mohawk-like shape down the back of the head. Randall then simply twisted each pony into a knot, pinned and sprayed the look with his trustee Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray and R+Co Outer Space Flexible Hairspray.

Courtesy Erin Andrews Courtesy Erin Andrews

When it came to the star’s smoky eye makeup moment this week, her pro Lisa Ashley was inspired by the night’s Latin theme.

For this smudgy smoky eye look, Ashley applied a thick layer of black kajal eyeliner on the upper lash line (she used Bobbi Brown’s Smokey Eye Kajal Liner in Black Amethyst) and blended it out with a pretty plum L’Oreal cream shadow. Then, she continued the liner and shadow along the lower lash line, with extra pigment on the outer edges to achieve this angular look.

What did you think of Andrews’ leg-revealing gown this week on DWTS? Share your thoughts below!