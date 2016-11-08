Erin Andrews' Week Nine DWTS Style: The Showstopping Dress She's Been Waiting to Reveal

Erin Andrews Erin Andrews

To go with week nine of Dancing With the Stars‘ Showstoppers theme in the ballroom, host Erin Andrews went for gold, glam and glitter all over. The star’s been waiting for the perfect moment to pull out the embellished Theia Couture gown the star wore – and last night was it.

“Who doesn’t love rocking a gold dress?” Andrews said. “[This one’s] been hanging in my dressing room for the last couple of weeks.” The star added that everything from the intricate beading to the color and cut made this gown one of her all-time favorites she’s worn on the show.

“I was supposed to be in a different dress last night. But we made a change because I wore black outfits the last couple of weeks. I’m so glad we did,” she told PeopleStyle.

The glitzy theme in Andrews’ look this week came out in her hair and makeup choices too. For the makeup, she opted for dewy skin and shimmery lids. To achieve a luminous (but not greasy-looking) base, Andrews’ makeup artist Lisa Ashley mixed the Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel Sheer Illuminating Fluid with the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation.

The secret to getting the dew without any oil? You’ll be surprised to hear it’s not face powder. “To maintain her glow but take down shine without powder, I used Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender,” Ashley said. Plus, she made the host’s eyes stand out by applying shades from the Pür Cosmetics’ Au Naturel palette wet, as opposed to dry, on the lids.

“I thought my eyes were on point last night. I love when Lisa is able to do a golden look,” she said. “I’m at such a good place with my glam team. I just sit down and let them create!”

Although the star’s hair stylist Ryan Randall said her modified French twist updo was a last minute decision, Andrews had no reservations. The style ended up being one of her favorites. “I didn’t even know what the back of my hair looked like until I saw Ryan’s post on Instagram!” she said.

For some texture and messy vibes (which Andrews admits is “always [her] favorite”), Randall rough dried her hair with Aquage Sea Salt Texture Spray and curled it to “layer in some movement.” He created the flatter version of a French twist by twisting the top sections back and securing with pins.

“That left the ends out, and although I do love the idea of a modified pony, I decided to wrap them up and create a bun,” Randall said.

“It was amazing,” Andrews added. “Kind of a fake French braid, with twists, turns and texture!”

Did you love Erin’s golden look this week? Share your thoughts below.