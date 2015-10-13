Erin Andrews' DWTS Photo Diary: On Getting Her 'Sparkle Moment' (Over Her Own Protestations!)

Last week, the Dancing with the Stars co-host, Erin Andrews, stepped out of her comfort zone in a sexy (and Backstreet Boy-approved) cutout gown. This week she’s pushing her style even further with a showstopping glittery gown. We caught up with her and her glam squad to find out the inspiration behind the bold maroon choice. (She almost chickened out and just went with an outfit repeat!)

The 37-year-old star chose a vintage YSL dress with Christian Louboutin pumps and Le Vian jewels, and though she looked super-confident in the body-hugging dress, she said she couldn’t take any of the credit. “This was all my team tonight,” she tells PeopleStyle. “Seriously: I don’t do updos. I don’t do sequin dresses. But when I put on the dress, my entire team said, ‘We love this.’ There was a debate whether I stay safe and do an outfit I’ve done before or mix it up.”

Sometimes, though, taking a risk pays off — and Andrews agreed that it did last night. “I love how it all looks,” she said. “My biggest fear is looking too old. Thank goodness I trusted my group tonight!”

Stylist Alyssa Greene gave the dress a few twists to help Andrews feel a little more comfortable in it, and they worked: “I loved how Alyssa made the dress current and edgy by simply pulling up the sleeves to give it that cool fresh look,” Andrews says. “Who doesn’t love a sequin dress with pockets?”

Greene says that (despite what Andrews might have thought) the look was a total no-brainer for the season and her stylish client. “Oxblood and burgundy is fall’s ‘it’ color. When I saw this dress I knew I wanted Erin to wear it,” Greene says. “The color is so rich and the sequins make it extra glamorous. The contestants always get to sparkle, so I wanted Erin to have a sparkle moment too!”

For her beauty look, her team (makeup artist Lisa Ashley and hairstylist Ryan Randall) played up the glitzy vibe, giving her a double cat eye, extra long lashes and a sexy textured updo.

Ashley tells PeopleStyle that fashion isn’t the only area that Andrews approaches gingerly. “When it comes to Erin and makeup, I have to take baby steps,” Ashley says. “In the past, dark eyes and deep-colored lips were a no no. Tonight she rocked both!” (The eye was achieved with a mix of eyeshadows, used both wet and dry.)

Randall echoes his colleagues: “Erin is a great collaborative partner. That being said, for tonight’s show, she agreed to give up some control and let us have some fun.” That meant a sexy, messy updo to play off her glam dress. “One little problem: She doesn’t love an updo. I have to say, after talking her off the ledge, we came up with a twisted, knotted, textured situation that was absolutely stunning,” he says. “Fashion-forward, fresh and still age appropriate. And kudos to Erin for allowing us to push her limits. Love you!”

Dying for Andrews’s look? Round up Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, Bumble and Bumble Thickening Hairspray and L’Oréal Elnett Hairspray and start pinning. “In the end, I think she felt sexy and empowered,” he says. “Trying new looks can be risky, especially on live TV, but this one paid off big time. You got a new Erin Andrews tonight, and we loved it!”

