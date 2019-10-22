Erin Andrews Claps Back at Twitter Troll Who Calls Out Her 'Hideous Pants' and 'Bony Hips'

Image zoom

Erin Andrews is not here for social media trolls — and neither is her dad!

The sports broadcaster and television personality, 41, just clapped back at a Twitter user who had a lot to say about the glittery green pants she wore to co-host Dancing with the Stars Monday night.

“Those are the most hideous baby s#it green metal flake pants I have ever seen,” the critic, whose username is @marysmith77450, wrote on Monday. “Your bony hips protruding out and your bowlegged stance are not doing anything to make that ensemble any more attractive dear. Whomever let you wear that should be ashamed of themselves.”

Andrew’s father Steve came to his daughter’s defense, writing, “Mary, I hope your daughter is never subjected to such a classless remark. Sending positive thoughts your way.”

And Andrews herself responded a few minutes later.

“Mary..I echo what my father just tweeted you. I hope your children are NEVER subjected to such disgusting remarks. Thank goodness my parents taught me to how to be kind and spread love! Love you Mom and Dad”

The father-daughter duo weren’t the only people who disagreed with the social media user’s harsh fashion critique, as her tweet boasts a number of replies disagreeing with her.

“Mary are you kidding me? Erin looks beautiful in everything including a paper bag if they had her wear one. It’s pretty sad how ugly people can be on the inside,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I’m praying for you Mary! Because you really need it. That and an attitude adjustment. Erin Andrews is a beautiful person inside and out and as others have said, you could put a potato sack on her and she would still be just as stunning!! God bless you Mary!”

Despite the rude comment, Andrews seemed confident in the disco-inspired wide-leg trousers and posted several outfit pictures on Instagram of the full look (which included a high collar black blouse, strappy stilettos and a slicked-back high ponytail).

“MOOD 💚💚 💃🕺” she wrote alongside a Boomerang with DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli.

Earlier this month, Andrews announced she’s fulfilling her dream of designing a clothing line called WEAR. She created the brand with NFL Consumer Products to complement individuals’ personal style, with nine styles of wardrobe staples for all 32 NFL teams.

Andrews told PEOPLE the reason she created her clothing line is to provide a solution for female fans.

“I was looking at what was available to women and felt like women would appreciate more options out there. It just seemed like there was white space and we wanted to make it more age-appropriate, make it fashionable, make it size-inclusive, make it comfortable, make it subtle, which kind of goes along with the fashionable point,” she said.