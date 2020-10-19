Dixon wore the same hot pink Rotate Birger Christensen blazer dress that the RHOBH co-stars twinned in during an episode in May

Erika Jayne Dubs Fellow Housewives Lisa Rinna and Robin Dixon as 'The Pink Ladies' After Twinning

Some of the Housewives already have the perfect Halloween costume ready to go!

Girardi, 49, dubbed the trio The Pink Ladies — the iconic gang of girls in Grease — calling them "Frenchy, Rizzo, and Marty" in a post on Instagram.

"Yesss! I always dreamed of being a Pink Lady!!!" Dixon, 41, wrote in the comments of the post. Girardi replied, "ME TOO!!"

Meanwhile Rinna, 57, commented, "OMG" with a laughing emoji.

Rinna and Girardi did not plan to wear the identical pink dresses to the dinner party earlier this year and poked fun at their twinning moment on social media leading up to the episode.

"We are a whole Mood. Tonight #RHOBH @bravotv 9pm 💗💗 dress @rotatebirgerchristensen," Rinna wrote on Instagram in May alongside a photo of the women posing in their matching attire. Meanwhile Girardi captioned a similar post, "Two girls, same dress."

During the episode, the "Pretty Mess" singer approached Rinna at the dinner saying, “We look amazing," as she gave her costar a hug.