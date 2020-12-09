RHOBH's Erika Girardi Shares Throwback Topless Modeling Photo on Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star brought back one of her vintage modeling pics

Fashion flashback! Erica Girardi shared one of her OG modeling photos and fans are going wild over it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, posted a topless throwback photo from her early days starting out as an actress that had many comparing her look to supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ahhh 18...," Girardi captioned the black-and-white shot with her hair blowing in the wind and crossed arms concealing her chest.

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn commented, "Omg you look exactly the same! ✨❤️✨."

Real Housewives of Atalanta's Cynthia Bailey wrote, "Beautiful."

One fan admitted that they "thought that was Gigi [Hadid] at a first glance," while another person in the comments said Girardi looked like a "mix of Gigi Hadid and young Drew Barrymore here."

Someone else said: "You look like Gigi [Hadid] in this photo. I thought you posted a pic of her. You're so beautiful ❤️."

Girardi has never been afraid to show some skin when posing for photos on Instagram. When the RHOBH star shared a risqué nude pic wearing nothing more than a pair of black-and-gold heels in 2017, she didn't let any haters bring her down.

While some fans praised her body, others criticized the racy snap, with one user calling the picture “inappropriate.” So not long after posting the controversial shot, Girardi posted a GIF of herself rolling her eyes in response.

“Me reading your negative comments,” she captioned the post. “Sending my love to you all.”

The throwback pic comes a month after Girardi filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 21 years, Tom Girardi, 81, according to the divorce filing, obtained by PEOPLE. She listed their date of separation as "[to be determined]" and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

On Tuesday, Tom, who wed the Bravo star on Jan. 7, 2000, responded to her divorce filing in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He has asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Erika, who requested it from Tom in her filing. He has also requested that attorney's fees and costs be paid by Erika.