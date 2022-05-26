"I have all these things that I normally would resell and take that money and buy new things, but I can't do that right now because of the bankruptcy trustees," Girardi said on the new RHOBH episode

Erika Girardi Jokes She's Now Wearing Clothes Twice amid Legal Woes: 'Not the Worst Thing'

Erika Girardi admitted it is "not the worst thing" to repeat an outfit, even if you are a Beverly Hills housewife.

On Wednesday's episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star, 50, revealed that she has transitioned from selling her stylish clothes to rewearing her wardrobe amid her legal woes with estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"I have all these things that I normally would resell and take that money and buy new things but I can't do that right now because of the bankruptcy trustees," she explained. "I've been fortunate enough to have a lot of great things so wearing them twice is not the worst thing in the world."

During another scene at the opening of Kyle Richards' store, Kyle x Shahida in Palm Springs, Erika turns to Diana Jenkins, the newest housewife casted this season, and asks for a special present from her.

"You have the Jasper one of these? It's black," she said referring to the Cartier Panthère Diamond Panther Head Ring. "I need someone in my life to get this ring, and it's you."

"It's me. Let's order it now," Diana responded.

Another person chimes in and added, "Maybe you can get it?"

Erika then admits that she can't actually pay for the ring right now.

"No I can't afford it! Maybe in the future. Right now girl, it's grim," she replied while laughing. "Right now it's grim. Give me a moment, I'm barely holding on."

Erika also described the ring to Lisa Rinna as "the cartier starter kit" and joked "that b---- Diana has five of them!"

Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, amid rising racketeering and embezzlement allegations against both her ex and his company.

Allegations included both a criminal and civil suit, the latter of which named Erika as well. Tom was accused of embezzling money from, among others, a settlement intended for the loved ones of victims of a 2018 plane crash.

Erika maintains that she was unaware of Tom's alleged criminal actions, which resulted in him being disbarred by the California Federal Court. She has not been named in any federal suits, though a civil battle continues.