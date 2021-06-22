Erika Girardi Claps Back at Criticism of Her Dressed-Down Gas Station Outfit amid Legal Woes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ditched her high-fashion glam for a laid-back look

Erika Girardi is standing by her style choices.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, was spotted without her usual high-fashion glamour on Monday when she dressed down in a T-shirt, leggings and sneakers to fill up her tank at a gas station. Soon after, photographs surfaced on the internet and Twitter users started criticizing the star for her pared-down appearance.

Others jumped to her defense, saying that there's nothing wrong with Girardi's air-dried hair and slouchy tee (which read "Billionaire Boys Club" from the brand by the same name). "So y'all wanted Erika Jayne in full glam pumping gas? How does this even make sense. Anything she does is wrong," one fan tweeted.

When she saw the internet's reaction, Girardi clapped back at the haters on Twitter. The Bravo star retweeted one fan who said Girardi "has always been her when she's just hanging out with her friends" and agreed. "Exactly," the reality star tweeted.

Another fan defended Girardi by sharing a RHOBH meme of the star saying, "It ain't glamorous, man." Girardi also retweeted it and added, "Seriously though."

She ended her Twitter response by writing: "Goodnight Twitter, please be in full glam when pumping gas. Apparently it's a big deal."

Girardi's clapback comes amid legal troubles with estranged husband Tom Girardi. According to a motion filed by the bankruptcy trustee investigating Tom's assets, it was reported that Erika's businesses have received over $20 million in loans from Tom's Los Angeles law firm, Girardi Keese.



In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, the bankruptcy trustee says she needs to investigate "witnesses who may have first-hand knowledge of this widespread fraud," including Erika's new landlord Benjamin Khakshour.

"The Trustee is six months into her administration of the estate, and is beginning to unravel the numerous transactions which may be avoidable and recoverable for the benefit of creditors," the legal document states. "Among the possible assets to be recovered are the millions of dollars of settlement proceeds which the Debtor may have transferred to Erika."

"The Debtor has admitted in numerous filed tax documents that Erika's related companies have received over $20,000,000 according to the tax documents spanning multiple years," the trustee alleges. "Erika has created a new company after the news broke of this scandal which appears to simply be a successor company. Erika has multiple financial accounts and the Debtor's books show Erika owes large receivables to the Debtor."

The trustee's filing claims Erika's legal representatives were provided with "irrefutable evidence" supporting the allegations. Days later, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's attorneys asked the court for permission to withdraw from being her counsel.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. In the months since the divorce filing, Tom has been entangled in multiple lawsuits, one of which includes his and Erika's alleged embezzlement.