Erika Girardi Claps Back at Critic Who Questioned What Her Son Would Think of Her Lingerie Photos

Erika Girardi is shutting down her critics.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently clapped back at an Instagram commenter who used her 26-year-old police officer son, Tommy Zizzo, to shame her photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hum, whats your son think about these types of photos you post and all his fellow officers seeing it?” the user wrote below photos Girardi shared of herself posing in lingerie and heels.

Girardi, 49, then responded, “They have more important things to worry about than me. Nice try.”

Last month, the reality star — who recently modeled in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show and serves as an ambassador for the brand — shared a rare throwback photo on Instagram of her adult son as a child, captured years ago in Tanzania during one of her "favorite" family trips.

Image zoom Erika Girardi, Tommy Zizzo David Crotty/Getty Images; Erika Girardi/instagram;

"I took this picture on New Years's Day in Tanzania years ago. This trip was one of our favorites," Girardi captioned the snap of her son from her first marriage. "Travel with your children, show them the world.”

The photo came months after the mother of one posted a present-day photo of Zizzo on Instagram in May. In the snap, Zizzo stands facing the camera in his uniform. "People say we look alike," she captioned the shot.

"No, you can't comment," she added with a laughing emoji, referencing her decision to disable the comments section on the post.’’

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show back in May, Girardi further opened up about her son, telling Cohen that she's been extra protective of Zizzo amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's just a crazy time. We're all concerned for all of our families," Girardi said at the time, hilariously adding, "I put him on Instagram and he's my best performing post."

"He didn't choose this life and we try and protect them. I don't care that he's an adult and he carries a gun and a badge. At the end of the day he's still my boy. I posted it and I'm glad I did. He's a very fine young man and I'm super proud."

Though Girardi has introduced her fans to her son on social media, he has never been on RHOBH and likely won't be making an appearance anytime soon.