Eric André Says a 'Gentleman Never Tells' When Pressed About Ending of Rumored Romance with Emily Ratajkowski 

The comedian also teased that he’s “getting to know” somebody new during his interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 03:32 PM
Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Eric André isn't one to kiss and tell.

Although it appears to have been months since the 40-year-old comedian parted ways with model Emily Ratajkowski, he's still keeping an air of secrecy around their rumored romance.

While speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the actor and writer said a "gentleman never tells" when playfully pressed by the radio host about the status of his relationship with the supermodel, 31.

André added: 'I will respect privacy and boundaries."

André and Ratajkowski were first linked in January, after TMZ reported that the two had drinks and food together for three hours at a Japanese restaurant in New York City.

Following their night out, the stars were photographed spending time together, including on a dinner date during New York Fashion Week in February, per Page Six.

They seemed to confirm their coupling on Valentine's Day, both sharing nude snapshots they took together to Instagram on the holiday.

The pictures showed André lounging on a chair naked (heart emojis covering his nether regions) and Ratajkowski, whose reflection was seen in a mirror behind Andrew, wearing nothing but a red bra.

However, the post was quickly followed by a TikTok video shared by Ratajkowski that appeared to signal the ending of her so-called "situationship" with The Eric André Show host.

Though André joked that he has his eyes on a couple of other famous faces, including Michelle Obama, he later revealed that he is really seeing someone new. "I'm hanging out with somebody," he said.

Stern also asked André if marriage and a family were in his cards, to which the comedian replied: "I think so. I think it's time," he said. "I'm getting the itch."

