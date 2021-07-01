These Cushioned Slides Feel 'Like Walking on Marshmallows,' According to Amazon Shoppers

The supportive slides are designed with a nearly 2-inch sole for added comfort and shock absorption, making them ideal for those who tend to deal with foot issues. "I love these," another reviewer said. "I have really bad feet so walking on any hard surface is very painful and I have tried those memory foam type slippers but they don't work after a couple of weeks, but these are life changing for me. They feel hard when you touch them by hand but when you start walking in them wow and the more you wear them the softer they get."