These Cushioned Slides Feel 'Like Walking on Marshmallows,' According to Amazon Shoppers

It's the time of year when summer shoes like classic wedges and strappy slides get their rightful place in the spotlight. And if you're sick of blisters and aching soles dimming the excitement of that seasonal swap, there's good news: Plenty of sandals exist that are just as comfy as your favorite sneakers.
Take the Equick Non-Slip Cushioned Sandal, for example. With hundreds of reviews left by Amazon shoppers who say wearing them is "like walking on marshmallows," the platform slides should earn a spot in your summer shoe collection.
As one of the "most wished for" styles in Amazon's entire selection of women's slippers, the versatile slides are seemingly all over the retailer's best-seller charts right now. But after one look through the reviews, it's clear to see just why that is.
"These slippers are extremely comfortable," one shopper said. "I suffer from plantar fasciitis and can't walk barefoot or in flat slippers so I decided to purchase these to walk around the house.
These are so comfortable to wear and give support and bounce! I definitely recommend these!"
The supportive slides are designed with a nearly 2-inch sole for added comfort and shock absorption, making them ideal for those who tend to deal with foot issues. "I love these," another reviewer said. "I have really bad feet so walking on any hard surface is very painful and I have tried those memory foam type slippers but they don't work after a couple of weeks, but these are life changing for me. They feel hard when you touch them by hand but when you start walking in them wow and the more you wear them the softer they get."
A well-rounded summer sandal collection should include both comfort and style. Head to Amazon to check out all 14 colors of the slides shoppers are adding to their own.
