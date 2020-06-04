Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shoppers Say These ‘Light and Airy’ Tank Tops Are Great for Working Out, Lounging, and Much More

If you’re in the market for some new tank tops, Amazon shoppers swear by these flowy options from Epic MMA Gear.

The comfortable tank tops boast nearly 1,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who say they’re a must-have for any wardrobe. The racerback tops are available in every size from XS to 4XL and come in tons of colors like blue, black, pink, and purple. You can get them in a three-pack for $25 to $30.

Shoppers often say that the tank tops are soft, flattering, and versatile enough to wear during a workout session or as loungewear.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Epic MMA Gear Flowy Racerback Tank Top, Pack of 3, $25–$30; amazon.com

“I have basically lived in these tank tops since I purchased them,” one customer wrote. “They are very flattering, don’t cut in at the shoulders or under the arms, and are loose and flowy throughout the torso, waist, and hips — but don’t look like I am swimming in the shirt. I am outside so much between activities with my dog, hiking, and mountain biking, I needed something other than t-shirts to get me through the summer.”

Reviewers also note that they’re “light and airy,” making them perfect to wear on hot days. If you’re not sure what size to get, many shoppers mention their height and weight in reviews for reference.

Another customer wrote: “I'm 5'3" and belly heavy. I typically wear a size 22/24 at Lane Bryant… These tank tops are AMAZING. The cut is flattering [and] I've received lots of compliments on them. The length is spot on, it covers my belly without being too long… I hope this helps others buy with confidence.”