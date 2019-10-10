English Bride Decorates Her Wedding Nails with Late Father's Ashes

Image zoom Kirsty Meakin/ Youtube

One English bride just put a meaningful twist on the tradition of wearing “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

Staffordshire native Charlotte Walton found a way to incorporate her late father’s ashes into her wedding nails, as seen in a YouTube tutorial posted by her cousin and manicurist Kirsty Meakin.

“The nails were made with love,” Meakin wrote in the description box alongside her video. “I created these wedding nails for my cousin Charlotte. Her father (my uncle Mick) sadly passed away at the end of April this year. He was an absolute legend, patient, kind and loved by so many. It was so sad that he couldn’t be there to walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day.”

In the clip, Meakin gave her cousin a classic French ombré manicure, then applied the ashes to a wet acrylic base and added small flecks of silver glitter to Walton’s long stiletto-shaped middle finger nail.

RELATED: Trippy Tips! Lava Lamp Nails Are the Newest Internet Obsession: Groovy or Gross?

“She recently lost her dad…my uncle Mick,” Meakin, who titled the tutorial “The Memory Nails,” says in the voiceover. “We wanted to do something really special so I had the idea the idea of using my uncle’s ashes inside the nails.”

Image zoom Kirsty Meakin/ Youtube

Image zoom Kirsty Meakin/ Youtube

Image zoom Kirsty Meakin/ Youtube

Image zoom Kirsty Meakin/ Youtube

“I really don’t think they look too dissimilar to something that you would put into nails,” she adds. “We were quite fascinated actually because, under closer inspection, you could actually see those tiny bits of bone fragment.”

Meakin says she was impressed by how well the nail with bits of ashes turned out, so she decided to incorporate them into a decorative nail globe (which she applied to Walton’s ring finger) as well.

RELATED: 5 Chic Dark Nail Polishes Inspired by Meghan Markle’s Royal Rule-Breaking Beauty Moment

The final look is a French ombré with gemstones and glitter applied to each nail in a variety of patterns and designs — “A little bling and there you have it,” Meakin says in the voiceover.

“This was an emotional day for us both and we are so please with how they turned out,” she wrote in the description box. “I’m going to remove the nails for Charlotte after they have grown out for around 4 weeks so they will be preserved and kept in a keep sake box as a beautiful memory of the day. What better way to have used a tiny amount of ashes to bring such happiness.”