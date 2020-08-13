This Reusable Face Mask Comes in 4 Different Sizes So You Can Easily Find a Comfortable Fit

Wearing a face mask has become the norm for most of us this summer. Not only does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that wearing them can help slow the spread of coronavirus, but many states and cities now require them to be worn any time you’re in a public setting.
By now, you’ve likely tested out an assortment of different masks, but if you're having difficulty finding one that fits properly, Amazon shoppers recommend checking out the EnerPlex Reusable Face Mask . Along with being breathable, lightweight, and super soft on your skin, the top-rated mask also comes in four different sizes, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding an option that fits just about everyone in your family comfortably.
Ranging from size small to extra-large, the masks are designed to fit children, youth, and adults. If you’re not sure which mask size is right for you, the brand has developed a sizing chart to refer to. Shoppers love that the water-resistant mask also features a three-layer design, flat-lay seams, and stretchy ear loops that provide a secure fit.
“These are the best and most comfortable masks we have found (and we've bought a lot),” wrote one customer. “There's a size to fit every member of our family including adults, a nine-year-old, a six-year-old, and a four-year-old. They are soft, light, and so comfortable (even my six-year-old with sensory issues is able to wear it and keep it on). Will definitely be stocking up on these.”
“This is my second purchase for this mask after my family members saw my mask and asked for more,” said another. “Fits perfectly according to the sizing instructions. Very comfortable to wear for extended periods. The three layers provide additional protection on top of the water-repellent outer layer. Highly recommend this product.”
The masks are machine-washable, making them super easy to clean, and they come in three colors: black, white, and blue. Perhaps the best part? They are super affordable! You can shop a three-pack for only $19. Shop a set of the popular reusable cloth masks for yourself below.
