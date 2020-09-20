The actress is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in Euphoria

Zendaya Kicks Off the 2020 Emmys in a Gorgeous Plunging Dress — and Promises Outfit Changes!

Even though the award show didn't host a red carpet for the first time in its 72-year history because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Euphoria star, 24, got all dressed up and showed off her look from home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zendaya teamed up with her close friend and "image architect" Law Roach to create her Emmys fashion moment: a plunging Christopher John Rogers dress featuring a royal purple taffeta skirt complete with a chic, built-in cummerbund. She accessorized the look with glittering Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin crystal-embellished heart pumps.

Law took to Instagram to share a video of Zendaya twirling in her look as the actress revealed on her feed that it's only "look one" of the evening. That's right — we have outfit changes to look forward to.

Christopher John Rogers also shared the video on his feed, calling Zendaya his "muse."

The designer took home the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2019, and his couture creations are highly sought-after in Hollywood.

In July, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual due to the pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Matt Damon, ‘Appearing Nude’ and How the 2020 Emmys Are Coming Together

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort," the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.