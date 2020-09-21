"Can't say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress," Ross shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her head-turning Alexandre Vauthier dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Stills Rocks the Carpet (in Her Yard!) Wearing a Gorgeous Gown at 2020 Emmys

Tracee Ellis Ross is known for turning it out in couture on the Emmy Awards red carpet. And while this year's virtual awards show looks different, she's still bringing high-fashion to her fans.

Ross transformed her backyard into her own personal red carpet to debut her super-glam look: a gold, lamé ruffle-embellished Alexandre Vauthier gown, Jimmy Choo heels and vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry, styled with the help of her go-to fashion pro Karla Welch.

"How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys," the nominee for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in Black-ish shared on Instagram.

Ross' Emmy look even featured a matching gold mask which she made sure to debut on her red carpet — along with a master class on how to pose.

"I made my own red carpet for the #Emmys, complete with some camera clicks 😂😂😂 yes it’s a little janky, but hey—it was fun! #blackish," she shared in a festive Instagram video.

Throughout the day, the style star was sharing throwbacks of years past, getting her fans excited for the fashion that was to come.

She posted a video of her famous hot pink Valentino Haute Couture off-shoulder gown which topped best dressed lists in 2018.

She also reflected on one of her favorite looks — the one-shoulder, cutout white Ralph Lauren gown she wore in 2016.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.