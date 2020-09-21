Glam in Jams! All the Stars Who Wore Pajamas to the 2020 Emmy Awards
The dress code for the night was deemed "come as you are, but make an effort" and these stars turned loungewear into award-winning looks
Jennifer Aniston
After getting glam in her sexy black slip dress to help host Jimmy Kimmel open the show, the Emmy nominee returned home and changed into something a lot more comfortable — a silky embroidered robe. She did keep one thing on though, her blinged-out wreath-style necklace!
Mark Duplass
The actor joked on Twitter that his high-low pajamas/evening look is "brought to u by old ass tux jacket from CYRUS awards season and Target’s limited Clark Griswold Christmas Jammies collection."
Samira Wiley
The supporting actress in a drama series nominee (she's up for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale) dressed up her Olivia von Halle zebra-print PJs with some serious bling, including earrings featuring 14-carats of diamonds, a bracelet featuring 33-carats of pear-shaped diamonds and a ring featuring 3-carats of marquise cut diamonds, all from Chopard.
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star kept it comfy with a purple and navy blue pajamas set, but brought the glam with a plethora of Retrouvai jewels.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle made a special appearance to rap about the HBO hit show Insecure, wearing a fuzzy white robe with a shower cap during her spot (which included a special cameo from her hubby, Dwyane Wade).
Jameela Jamil
The The Good Place star did just what her character, Tahani Al-Jamil, would have wanted — she went braless under her sequin "dressing gown."
"No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM," the actress, 34, captioned a photo of herself wearing a white JJwinks loungewear set under a Markarian NYC ombre sequin coat dress from the brand's spring/summer 2019. "Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes."
Adding, "I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine."
Jane Lynch
Even though Jane looked professional on top, she revealed on E! Live from the Red Carpet that she was actually donning a pair of comfy sweat pants on the bottom!