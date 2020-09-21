Glam in Jams! All the Stars Who Wore Pajamas to the 2020 Emmy Awards

The The Good Place star did just what her character, Tahani Al-Jamil, would have wanted — she went braless under her sequin "dressing gown."

"No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM," the actress, 34, captioned a photo of herself wearing a white JJwinks loungewear set under a Markarian NYC ombre sequin coat dress from the brand's spring/summer 2019. "Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes."

Adding, "I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine."