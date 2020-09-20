This year's Emmys are anything but normal, but stars are still having fun getting ready before the virtual ceremony

Jennifer Aniston Preps for 2020 Emmys with a Face Mask and Champagne - and More Stars Getting Ready!

There's nothing traditional about this year's Emmy Awards. With the show going completely virtual for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, no red carpet and a less formal dress code that encourages everyone to "come as you are," we've been on the edge of our seats waiting to see how the stars will dress and get glam.

Luckily for us, before the presenters and nominees debut their looks during the broadcast, a few have started sharing a behind-the-scenes look of their COVID-safe glam sessions and Emmy prep on social media. Read on to see how everyone is getting ready for what's sure to be an Emmy Awards to remember.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show nominee kicked off Emmys night by curling up in some cozy Pour Les Femmes pajamas with a glass of champagne and a sheet mask.

"Emmys prep... in my OTHER mask 🥂," Aniston said as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star kept things real by sharing a video from her bathroom as she waxed her upper lip (all by herself!).

"Giving you Emmy’s prep realness ayyy 😂 #Emmys2020," Shahidi jokingly captioned the Instagram post.

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

Image zoom Yara Shahidi Instagram

Rachel Brosnahan

Before every award show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel nominee always pays facialist Joanna Vargas a visit - and this time was no different (except they made sure to wear their face masks!). "Missed this beauty queen!" Brosnahan said alongside a selfie of the duo.

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan Instagram

Then, the actress snapped a pic of a bag of faux pearl-adorned "fancy party picks" she planned on using for her Emmys snack tray. "It's about to get FANCY over here," she said.

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan Instagram

Although Brosnahan didn't give a look at her outfit for the evening, her stylists Jill and Jordan posted a close-up collage of some of the navy accessories she would be wearing. "This look has a lot of 💜 ❤️ 💙.. from our first txt conversation with @rachelbrosnahan about this years show, we knew we would come up with something special together," they said on Instagram.

The styling duo continued: "Tonight we are highlighting our favorite style of dress, and working in various ways with some very special people who are all connected in many ways shapes and forms. Rachel is equal parts actress and activist, and we are grateful to her for both of these contributions and letting us play a hand in the latter tonight."

Issa Rae

"It's Emmy morning! I don't care if there's not a ceremony. It's going down," the Insecure nominee said in a selfie video shared on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Issa Rae Instagram

Later in the day, she was joined by her full glam team who helped get her hair, makeup and nails looking great. "One Rona don't stop no show," Rae said.

Yvonne Orji

The Insecure star was greeted with a gorgeous bouquet of roses from Ava DuVernay to celebrate her Emmy nomination. "Feeling the love and excitement! Thanks @Ava!" Orji said as she hugged the roses.

Image zoom Yvonne Orji Instagram

Alex Borstein

Staying at home for the Emmys does have some perks — like bringing your pet as your date! "Just a girl and her date getting pretty for the #Emmys ❤️," said The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star as she held her dog in her lap while wearing under-eye patches.