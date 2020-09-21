Gabrielle Union Makes an Appearance at the 2020 Emmys in Her Bathrobe and Shower Cap

Gabrielle Union kept things cozy and comfy during her special appearance at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The actress, 47, was on hand to help introduce the HBO comedy series, Insecure, and wore a fuzzy white robe with a shower cap during her spot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She performed a rap about the series, which stars Issa Rae and is nominated for outstanding comedy series, until she was interrupted at the end by her hubby, Dwyane Wade.

Union also rocked her natural curls, a look she recently sported on the cover of Women's Health. In an Instagram post after the shoot was released, she said it marked "the first time feeling truly like myself in front of the camera. The me that my loved ones see everyday."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, TV's biggest night took place virtually for the first time ever. Instead of the usual red carpet and live audience, host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to an empty auditorium and cut away to stars throughout the night, who were all in their respective homes or socially distant cast events.

The decision to go virtual was announced in a letter, reported by Variety, that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out to nominees in July informing them that the event will not take place at Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

"This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you," the letter stated. "We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments."

According to Variety, the dress code for nominees was described in a letter from the award show's executive producers as "come as you are — but make an effort."

"If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.