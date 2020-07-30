Emmys 2020 Dress Code Encourages Nominees to 'Come as You Are' for Virtual Ceremony

The show's executive producers told nominees they can wear anything from formalwear to pajamas for the Sept. 20 broadcast

The red carpet may be closed, but stars are going to have a lot of leeway to experiment with fashion at this year's Emmy Awards.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and host Jimmy Kimmel sent out a letter informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and explained that this year's dress code is not its standard black tie affair.

"Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort,'" the statement read. "If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

The news has left some stylists figuring out a plan for their clients for the Sept. 20th show.

Micaela Erlanger, who dresses stars including Meryl Streep and Lucy Hale, polled her Instagram followers on Wednesday asking them what they would like to see stars wearing on Emmys night. 49% voted for "Fancy Pajamas" while 51% went for "Night 'Gowns.'"

While the Television Academy was unable to confirm to PEOPLE if the ceremony will be virtual as reported by Variety, the organization issued a joint statement with ABC, explaining that producers have reached out to some "nominees to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe."

In the letter written to nominees, they told them to anticipate filming remotely and not attending the event in Los Angeles like usual.

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," the letter began, according to Variety. "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!"

"We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments," the letter continued.

This year's nominees (which included a record number of Black actors) were announced on Tuesday and included a lot of must-watch style stars including Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Issa Rae (Insecure), Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) and Zendaya (Euphoria), to name just a few.

Aniston took to Instagram after her nomination thanking the Television Academy for the recognition and teasing that now she needed to "figure out what mask I'm gonna wear."

While we wait to see whether stars go bold in ballgowns or stick to a quarantine-friendly PJ set, relive our favorite style moments from years' past and check back here for full 2020 Emmys coverage on Sept. 20.