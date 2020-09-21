Catherine O'Hara Goes Glam à la Moira Rose in Valentino for 2020 Emmys Win

Catherine O'Hara channeled her Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose and dressed to the nines for the 2020 Emmy Awards — face mask included!

Just like her TV persona (who always decks out in designer clothes and glamorous wigs no matter the occasion), O'Hara, 66, went glam in a black strapless tea-length Valentino dress worn with a sequin turtleneck top, combat boots and handbag (all Valentino) which she paired with a matching black face mask and a very fitting accessory — a statement rose-shaped ring. She also accessorized with David Yurman earrings, ring and cuff bracelet.

She went with glamorous side-swept waves and a bold red lip for her beauty look.

"Thank you members of the Television Academy for nominating me alongside these very cool women," she began her acceptance speech from the Schitt's Creek viewing party in Toronto, Canada. "I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be herself."

O'Hara also paid homage to all the creative stylists and makeup artists who have helped bring the vibrant Moira to life.

"May I please wish you all a sound mind and a sound body, and though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room with your family," she added.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, TV's biggest night is taking place virtually for the first time ever. Instead of the usual red carpet and live audience, host Jimmy Kimmel took the stage to an empty auditorium and cut away to stars throughout the night, who were all in their respective homes or socially-distant venues (like the Schitt's Creek cast) and who could dress, well, however they wanted.

According to Variety, the dress code for nominees was described in a letter from the award show's executive producers as "come as you are — but make an effort."

"If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

While we weren't sure whether stars would embrace comfort without a red carpet or go bold in ballgowns, we can always count on O'Hara to bring glamour and grace whenever she hits the screen — fictional or otherwise.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.