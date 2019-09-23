Fans anxiously awaited Zendaya‘s arrival to the Emmys red carpet until she came minutes before the show was set to start. But she proved good things are worth waiting for, stepping out of her limo in a sizzling look that had the internet going nuts.

The Euphoria actress, 23, who is a presenter at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, made her debut at the award show with fiery red hair and an emerald green gown that left many comparing her to the D.C. Comics character Poison Ivy.

The actress, who landed a spot on PEOPLE’s 2019 Best Dressed List, wore a custom Vera Wang one shoulder, emerald gown featuring a sheer bodice with a sweetheart neckline and hip-high slit up one side. Matching green Brian Atwood pumps, plus diamond and emerald drop earrings and a cuff bracelet, completed her showstopping ensemble.

“Zendaya never disappoint when it comes to a look,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Someone else said, “ZENDAYA CAME TO SERVE AT THE EMMYS. PERIOD.”

Zendaya’s been on a style streak over the past few months as she’s traveled the world while promoting Spider-Man: Far from Home and Euphoria, and visiting Paris for the couture shows.

“When it comes to fashion, there’s nothing that Zendaya won’t try,” the star’s “image architect” stylist Law Roach told PEOPLE. “After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time.”

Roach also called their styling process “very emotional,” which Zendaya echoed when she was honored with the Fashion Force Award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

“Fashion I think for me is really just emotional…It’s allowed me to just really say I don’t give a F, you know what I am saying? It’s allowed me to really find out who I am and be more courageous and more fearless,” the star said in her acceptance speech.

Whether she’s dressed in a structured pantsuit or a whimsical ball gown, Zendaya ultimately always uses fashion as a way to express her confidence. “Everything that she walks out of the house she loves, so no matter what the critics say, she loves it,” Roach told PEOPLE. “And that’s the most important thing, and that all comes from confidence.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.