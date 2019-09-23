Taraji P. Henson Reveals Who's Designing Wedding Dress: 'She's Going to Have Me Look Beautiful'

Wedding bells will be ringing for Taraji P. Henson in just over six months’ time!

The Empire actress, 49, confirmed at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday evening that she and fiancé Kelvin Hayden will tie the knot on April 4, 2020.

“4/4/20,” Henson told Extra on the purple carpet in Los Angeles, going on to share that her wedding dress is being designed by Vera Wang but is “not yet” completed.

“I trust Vera! That’s why I had her make the dress — I don’t have to lose sleep. I know she’s going to have me look beautiful,” added the star, who presented at Sunday’s awards ceremony and has been nominated twice in the past for her role as Cookie Lyon on Empire.

Henson hinted at the couple’s wedding date on Instagram last month, sharing a photo gallery of herself and the former Super Bowl-winning NFL cornerback, 36, cuddled up on a boat.

“Us on any given Sunday (in the summer in Chicago 😩😂) @kelvinhayden my baby for life #4/4/20 😘🙏🏾💋💋💋,” she captioned the post.

Henson — who has a 25-year-old son named Marcel — and the athlete first confirmed their relationship back in December 2017.

The actress announced her engagement to Hayden in May 2018, sharing a photo of her new diamond and captioning it, “I said yes y’all!!!”

“He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!” the Hidden Figures star continued on Instagram.

Adding several emojis, she wrote, “😩😩😂😂😂 #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋.”

Speaking to reporters in January at the Los Angeles premiere of her comedy What Men Want, Henson revealed that she and her fiancé still had yet to finalize a wedding timeline.

“I don’t have a date yet,” she admitted. “I’m trying for the summer. I have scripts coming in, you know — you got to strike while the iron is hot — and he is patient.”

Still, Henson wasn’t sweating it when it came to her personal life. As the star explained with a laugh, “We live together, we’re not going anywhere. But trust me, we are getting married.”

“And soon! It won’t be a 10-year engagement!” she insisted.

